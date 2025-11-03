Hyde & Union Content Rebrands as Upside Creative, With a Clear Focus on Creating Content for Investment Managers

Upside Creative logo

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hyde & Union Content today announced its official rebrand to Upside Creative , LLC, marking a new chapter for the creative agency as it continues to deliver marketing, branding, and content solutions for the investment management industry Upside Creative helps asset managers, RIAs, and financial organizations strengthen their visual identity and communication strategy through creative storytelling, modern design, and capital markets expertise. The new name reflects both the firm’s evolution and its deep alignment with the financial professionals it serves.“Our work has always been about helping investment firms tell their story in a clear, compelling, and confident way,” said Edward Flores, Founder and CEO of Upside Creative. “The Upside Creative name better reflects the results-driven mindset of our clients.”With the rebrand, Upside Creative unveils an updated visual identity and website, www.upside-creative.com , designed to communicate its focus on high-quality creative work for the financial sector. The company’s core offerings include:Brand Development – Logos, visual identity systems, and style guides for fund managers and RIAs.Marketing & Content Strategy – Investor pitch decks, newsletters, thought-leadership content, and communication plans.Web & Collateral Design – Modern, cohesive websites and branded materials that enhance client and prospect engagement.The firm continues to serve a diverse roster of clients across private markets, wealth management, and institutional investment firms. Its creative team integrates financial knowledge with design expertise to ensure every client message is both credible and engaging.“Upside Creative reflects who we’ve become—a specialized partner for financial firms that want to grow their brand, strengthen client trust, and communicate with authority,” added Flores.For examples of recent work or to learn more about Upside Creative’s services, visit www.upside-creative.com/our-work About Upside CreativeUpside Creative, LLC is a marketing and design firm that partners with investment managers to deliver brand strategy, investor communications, and creative content. The firm helps financial professionals connect with prospects and clients through storytelling, visual design, and insight-driven communication.

