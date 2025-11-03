Secrets, Deceptions and a Shocking Twist: The Purple Ribbon Exposes the Darkness Behind Small-Town Serenity

The gripping new thriller from Kip Lyman follows three individuals whose past traumas, desires and decisions collide. A guardian ad litem and licensed foster parent, Kip Lyman draws on years of personal and professional experience to explore human resilience, moral choices and the complexities of relationships.

In her new psychological thriller, Kip Lyman pulls back the curtain on a seemingly serene seaside town — exposing devastating choices that will rip lives apart.

A psychologically astute page-turner with intriguing twists … the narrative never dawdles.” — Kirkus Reviews

FORT PIERCE, FL, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In Fort Pierce, Florida, hidden truths have a way of surfacing — and when they do, they can unravel even the most carefully constructed lives. The Purple Ribbon, the gripping new thriller from Kip Lyman, follows three individuals whose past traumas, desires and decisions collide, setting in motion consequences that cannot be undone.

At its center is Chelsea Whitlock, a survivor of childhood trauma who has built a life as a lawyer. When Tyler Atwater, a student of child psychology, unexpectedly enters her world, Chelsea must navigate a connection that challenges both her judgment and her heart.

Across town, architect Scott Anderson seems to have it all: a successful career, a loving family and a life of stability. Yet a hidden darkness threatens everything he holds dear, forcing him to confront demons he never expected. As the lives of these three individuals intersect, the narrative explores how secrets, decisions and past experiences can reshape the present — all culminating in a final twist that redefines everything readers thought they understood about The Purple Ribbon.

Kirkus Reviews praises the work as “a psychologically astute page-turner with intriguing twists … the narrative never dawdles.” College dean Rustin Moore calls it “Unnerving and unforgettable … it peels back the layers of its characters with chilling precision.”

A sequel to The Purple Ribbon is already in development, continuing the exploration of choices, consequences and resilience in the face of hidden darkness.

About the Author

Kip Lyman launched her professional journey in 1990 as a legal assistant and certified paralegal. Two decades later, she co-founded a consulting firm focused on the safe use of hyperbaric oxygen therapy, sharing her expertise nationwide. A guardian ad litem and licensed foster parent, she draws on years of personal and professional experience to explore human resilience, moral choices and the complexities of relationships. When she’s not writing, you’ll likely find her on the golf course, in her garden, or enjoying time with her children and grandchildren.

For more information, please visit www.kiplyman.com.

The Purple Ribbon

Publisher: Palmetto Publishing

Release Date: October 14, 2025

ISBN-13: ‎979-8822988774

Available from: https://www.amazon.com/Purple-Ribbon-Kip-Lyman/dp/B0FRBSJQQD

