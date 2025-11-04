Early Detection Alzheimer’s Tests Are Free in Dearborn, MI Nov. 8

Neurogen is hosting free early Alzheimer’s detection testing at Insight Dearborn on Nov. 8 for people over 50 with memory concerns.

Early detection gives people a real window for care, treatment options, and planning.

Brain health deserves the same priority as heart health. If we can test people with cognitive concerns early, we can intervene early.” — Dr. Rany Aburashed, CEO and Founder of Neurogen Biomarking

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- On Saturday, Nov. 8, Neurogen Biomarking will host “Capturing Memories” a community brain-health event at Insight Dearborn. For people over 50 with cognitive concerns, the Brain Health Event offers a FREE digital memory screening and an advanced blood biomarker test (P-tau 217) that detect early indicators of Alzheimer’s years before symptoms become severe. That window can mean access to new medicines for early onset Alzheimer’s, lifestyle intervention, and potentially participation in clinical trials. The event runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and is limited to 200 participants. Pre-registration is required at www.mybrainday.com “People often ignore memory loss as they age thinking it’s normal, however potentially it may not be.” said Dr. Rany Aburashed, a board-certified neurologist and CEO of Neurogen Biomarking. “By the time memory loss is significant, Alzheimer’s disease is already far along. Early detection gives people a real window for care, treatment options, and planning.”Aburashed says many families don’t seek specialized care until a relative is already deep into memory loss. “That’s the tragedy,” he said. “They look back and say: If only we’d known two or three years earlier. It’s not just the diagnosis; it’s the actionable change that you can make if you catch it in time. ”What Participants Will ReceiveThose who attend the November 8 Dearborn event at Insight Dearborn, 5111 AUTO CLUB DR., SUITE 101, Dearborn, MI, will receive at NO COST (a $500 value) a P-tau 217 blood biomarker test, a digital cognitive screening, a personalized brain health plan, with results within days and a telehealth consultation if needed. Significant memory loss should not be the first step of diagnosis anymore,” Aburashed said. “Early detection testing can tell us the story long before symptoms become significant.”Michigan’s Growing NeedMichigan has one of the fastest-growing older adult populations in the country. More than 203,000 Michigan seniors are currently living with Alzheimer’s, and the state has more than 385,000 unpaid caregivers supporting loved ones. Yet many never get a formal early-stage diagnosis — often because they don’t know testing is available.A Model Tested in Other Michigan Cities and ChicagoNeurogen has already brought these free health events to Flint and Coldwater, Mich., along with Chicago, Ill. Of 455 people tested across multiple events, 26% showed elevated P-tau 217 levels — enough to trigger fast follow-up care with a board-certified neurologist via telehealth. “All of those individuals were contacted within days,” Aburashed said.“This isn’t a referral, it’s not a waiting list, and it’s not months of worrying about your memory concerns,” Aburashed said. “You walk in with questions, receive a simple blood test, a digital cognitive assessment followed by a brain health plan specifically tailored to you. If needed, participants will have a follow up via telehealth with a board-certified neurologist.”Aburashed hopes people view the event the same way they think about heart screenings or colonoscopies — as proactive care. “Brain health deserves the same priority as heart health. If we can test people with cognitive concerns early, we can intervene early.”About Neurogen BiomarkingNeurogen Biomarking is on a global mission to give everyone equitable access to brain health care. The company offers the first at-home blood biomarker test for phosphorylated tau (P-tau 217), paired with digital cognitive testing and neurologist-guided telehealth results. Neurogen’s vision is to provide accessible technology, actionable insights, and precision-based pathways for early detection and care of Mild Cognitive Impairment (MCI) and Alzheimer’s disease (AD). Founded by award-winning neurologist Dr. Rany Aburashed, Neurogen is led by a world-class team including Elisabeth Thijssen, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer, and Ken Bahk, Chief Strategy Officer. Visit www.neurogenbiomarking.com

