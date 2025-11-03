Children’s Book Shines Light on Anxiety in High-Achieving Kids

Author and school counselor Jennifer Licate puts a relatable face on childhood anxiety in her children’s chapter book My Anxiety is Messing Things Up. School counselor and award-winning author Jennifer Licate

Not all symptoms look the same, and not all strategies will work for everyone. My hope is that kids learn there are multiple tools they can try to feel more confident and less overwhelmed.” — Award-winning author Jennifer Licate

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With youth anxiety rates climbing nationwide, an age-appropriate chapter book is helping kids ages 9-14 recognize the toll that stress takes on their bodies and friendships—and offers strategies to help them cope.

My Anxiety is Messing Things Up, by school counselor and award-winning author Jennifer Licate, follows Oscar, a hardworking student whose drive to succeed earns him praise in the classroom and on the field—but also leaves him wracked with anxiety. Unable to sleep and increasingly irritable, Oscar lashes out at his friends. When a teacher invites him to a school support group, Oscar must decide if he’s willing to seek help and try new strategies for relief.

Licate expertly combines a fast-paced, relatable story with guided questions and activities at the end of each chapter. These tools help young readers explore their own feelings, while giving parents, teachers and counselors a structured way to start meaningful conversations about anxiety.

“I wrote the book to help children understand anxiety,” said Licate. “Not all symptoms look the same, and not all strategies will work for everyone. My hope is that kids learn there are multiple tools they can try to feel more confident and less overwhelmed.”

The release comes at a time when educators are reporting increased stress levels among students. According to recent studies, more than one in three children experience anxiety symptoms, and sleep disruption is one of the most common side effects. Licate, who has worked as a school counselor for more than a decade, believes early intervention and open discussion can help prevent anxiety from becoming debilitating later in life.

“Children do not need to wait until anxiety is debilitating before using strategies to help their symptoms,” Licate added. “Using strategies to deal with anxiety can help children and anyone reduce their symptoms so they can live their best lives, work toward achieving their goals and feel confident.”

About the Author

Jennifer Licate’s award-winning books help teach children the strategies they need to navigate common challenges, from friendship struggles to anxiety to study skills. Some of her other notable titles include I Lost My BFF; Faking Happiness, Feeling Sadness; and He’s Not Just Teasing! Accompanying teacher and counselor activity guides are available for many of her books. Licate received her master’s degree in Elementary and Secondary School Counseling and has worked as a school counselor for over a decade.

For more information, please visit https://www.storiesbyjennifer.com/, or connect with her on Facebook (Stories By Jennifer) and Instagram (@storiesbyjenniferlicate).

My Anxiety is Messing Things Up

Publisher: Boys Town Press

ISBN-13: ‎978-1944882891

Available from https://www.amazon.com/Anxiety-Messing-Things-Navigating-Friendship/dp/1944882898

