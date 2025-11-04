Miami Cyber Gains Momentum Post-Launch — Driving Secure Growth for Businesses and Giving Back to the Miami Community

Miami Cyber Logo Launch Party Group Photo Matt and Vanessa from Our Grounds

Miami Cyber, a Miami-based cybersecurity and AI firm, launches to help businesses stay secure and grow smarter through technology strategy.

Miami Cyber’s support helps share our mission with new audiences. Every cup served at Our Grounds is a story of opportunity, and this partnership amplifies that message.” — Vanessa Huertas, Founder, Our Grounds

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Miami Cyber, a cybersecurity and technology strategy firm headquartered in Miami, is gaining rapid traction just months after its August 2025 formal launch. The company has already helped clients achieve measurable outcomes — from rapid CMMC compliance to AI -driven operational efficiency — while using its platform to spotlight Our Grounds, a local nonprofit coffee shop employing adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities.Founded by Matt Mulcahy, Miami Cyber bridges the gap between cybersecurity, AI enablement, and business growth strategy, helping organizations start secure, stay secure, and scale with confidence.Since debuting in August, Miami Cyber has quickly proven the value of its secure-innovation framework across multiple industries, from defense and professional services to regional small businesses.Key client outcomes include:CMMC compliance achieved in 90 days for a federal contractor, enabling eligibility for new Department of Defense contracts.80% reduction in manual CRM tasks via HubSpot automation and AI-assisted workflows.Enhanced Microsoft 365 security posture through Defender, Intune, and Entra integration for SMB clients.“We built Miami Cyber to help companies modernize securely,” said Matt Mulcahy, Founder & CEO of Miami Cyber. “In just a few months, we’re proving that AI and cybersecurity can drive measurable business growth — not just reduce risk.”As it scales, Miami Cyber remains committed to the community that inspired its creation. The firm is leveraging its growing brand to raise awareness for Our Grounds, a beloved nonprofit coffee shop in Pinecrest, Miami that provides employment opportunities for adults with disabilities.“Our city is powered by creativity and inclusion,” said Mulcahy. “Spotlighting Our Grounds reminds us that success isn’t only measured by revenue — it’s also about impact.”“Miami Cyber’s support helps share our mission with new audiences,” said Vanessa Huertas, Founder, Our Grounds. “Every cup served at Our Grounds is a story of opportunity, and this partnership amplifies that message.”Miami Cyber provides end-to-end support for organizations implementing secure digital transformation strategies. Its fractional CTO model combines executive-level guidance with hands-on technical execution, helping companies:Implement AI solutions responsibly.Strengthen cloud and endpoint security.Align technology investments with revenue goals.The firm’s methodology emphasizes that security and growth are interconnected. By embedding cybersecurity into every technology decision, clients can innovate faster and safer — turning compliance and cybersecurity into competitive advantages.Miami Cyber’s early success highlights Miami’s emergence as a national hub for AI and cybersecurity innovation. The company serves clients across South Florida, blending local relationships with enterprise-grade expertise.“Miami isn’t just an emerging tech city — it’s a movement,” said Mulcahy. “We’re proud to be part of a new wave of companies proving that world-class innovation can thrive right here in South Florida.”Answering the Key Questions Businesses Are AskingWhat is Miami Cyber?A Miami-based cybersecurity and AI strategy firm helping organizations modernize securely, responsibly, and profitably.Who does Miami Cyber serve?Startups, SMBs, and compliance-driven organizations across industries including government contracting, professional services, and regulated manufacturing.What makes Miami Cyber different?Its integrated approach aligns security, AI, and business growth — delivering outcomes that connect innovation directly to measurable results.How is Miami Cyber giving back?By using its platform to promote local nonprofits like Our Grounds and supporting future community programs focused on cybersecurity education and inclusion.About Miami CyberMiami Cyber Solutions LLC (dba Miami Cyber) helps organizations securely solve technology, AI, and growth challenges. Based in Miami, Florida, the firm provides cybersecurity strategy, AI enablement, and fractional CTO leadership for compliance-driven and growth-focused businesses.

Get to know Matt Mulcahy

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.