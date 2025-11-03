Governor Josh Stein Announces $50 Million Broadband Recovery Program to Rebuild High-Speed Internet Infrastructure in Western North Carolina

NORTH CAROLINA, November 3 - Today Governor Josh Stein announced a $50 million Broadband Recovery Program that will provide grants to help internet service providers rebuild and repair broadband infrastructure destroyed by Hurricane Helene. Impacted internet service providers are invited to apply for funding.

“We are working hard to rebuild western North Carolina after Hurricane Helene, and that includes making sure folks have access to high-speed internet services,” said Governor Josh Stein. “With these investments, western North Carolinians can stay connected and more easily get back on their feet – whether seeking resources, applying for a job online, starting a business, or going to school.”

“Connectivity is essential to resilience,” said North Carolina Department of Information Technology Secretary and State Chief Information Officer Teena Piccione. “As we help western North Carolina recover from the devastating impacts of Hurricane Helene, restoring broadband service is critical to ensuring communities can rebuild stronger, safer, and more connected than before.”

The program was made possible after Governor Stein signed legislation in August allocating funds to restore and strengthen high-speed internet access for communities in western North Carolina that suffered significant damage from the storm.

Under the new program, internet service providers with infrastructure projects in the 39 Hurricane Helene disaster-designated counties, including the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians, may apply for funding for reconstruction or repair of broadband infrastructure needed to connect residents, businesses, and community institutions to reliable high-speed internet. The Broadband Recovery Program prioritizes funding for the restoration of broadband service.

Broadband providers may submit applications and estimated costs for the Broadband Recovery Program online by 11:59 p.m. Nov. 24 through NCDIT’s Broadband Infrastructure Office Data Exchange.

Program guidance, eligibility requirements, and application materials are available at www.ncbroadband.gov/broadbandrecovery. Questions about the program can be sent to technicalassistance@nc.gov.

For more information about the NCDIT Division of Broadband and Digital Opportunity, the Hurricane Helene Broadband Recovery program, and Governor Stein’s plan to close the digital divide in North Carolina, please visit ncbroadband.gov.