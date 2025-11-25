Environmental Air Systems to Expand in Randolph County, Adding 300 Jobs and $20 Million Investment

NORTH CAROLINA, November 25 - Today, Governor Josh Stein announced that Environmental Air Systems, LLC, a leading volumetric modular manufacturer of HVAC infrastructure, will create 300 jobs in Randolph County. The company will invest approximately $20 million to establish a new sub-assembly production operation in Asheboro.

“North Carolina continues to be a leader in advanced manufacturing, and Environmental Air Systems’ expansion to Randolph County reflects the strength and talent of our workforce,” said Governor Josh Stein. “This project will create hundreds of new jobs, support local families, and strengthen our state’s role in innovative industrial solutions.”

Environmental Air Systems (EAS), a subsidiary of Comfort Systems USA, Inc., will expand its operations to meet growing demand for specialized prefabricated equipment for mechanical, electrical, and plumbing systems in critical facilities. Operating in the Triad region of the state since 1953, the company’s new facility will produce sub-assemblies for industries including mission-critical, pharmaceutical, data center, semiconductor, and healthcare. The site will be 300,000 square feet of manufacturing space to serve both regional and national markets.

“EAS is proud to announce the continued expansion of our operations in North Carolina,” said Allen Absher, President of EAS - Manufacturing. “For over 70 years, we have been a dedicated part of the business community in this state and are fortunate to be in a position to generate more local employment opportunities. EAS is steadfast in its commitment to provide our customers with state-of-the-art, complex projects and to build an enduring legacy for our employees.”

“EAS’s decision to expand into Asheboro demonstrates the growing demand for North Carolina’s skilled workforce and business-friendly environment,” said North Carolina Commerce Secretary Lee Lilley. “This project will drive economic growth and enhance our state’s competitiveness in advanced modular manufacturing.”

These new jobs could create a potential annual payroll impact of more than $16.5 million for the local economy.

Environmental Air Systems’ expansion in North Carolina will be facilitated, in part, by a Job Development Investment Grant (JDIG) approved by the state’s Economic Investment Committee earlier today. Over the course of the 12-year term of this grant, the project is estimated to grow the state’s economy by $732 million. Using a formula that takes into account the new tax revenues generated by the new jobs and capital investment, the JDIG agreement authorizes the potential reimbursement to the company of up to $3,289,000, spread over 12 years. State payments occur only following performance verification by the departments of Commerce and Revenue that the company has met its incremental job creation and investment targets.

“This project is a huge win for Randolph County and North Carolina,” said N.C. Senator Dave Craven. “Environmental Air Systems’ expansion will create high-quality, skilled trade jobs right here in Randolph County and ensure our state remains a top destination for innovative manufacturing. Our local high schools and community colleges are already well-equipped to train the next generation of EAS employees, providing those students a clear pathway for success and future employment.”

“We’re proud that Environmental Air Systems has chosen Asheboro for this important expansion,” said N.C. Representative Neal Jackson. “These jobs highlight the value of our talented workforce in supporting advanced manufacturing industries.”

In addition to the North Carolina Department of Commerce and the Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina, other key partners in this project include the North Carolina General Assembly, Commerce’s Divisions of Workforce Solutions and Rural Economic Development, the North Carolina Community College System, Randolph Community College, Randolph County, the Randolph County Economic Development Corporation, and the city of Asheboro.