Explore an Intangible Cultural Heritage in ‘The Journey of the Manouche’ (رحلة المنقوشة)

Author Loucia Youssef Isaac helps readers uncover cross-cultural stories and delicious foods in a new Arabic children’s book.

My goal was to craft an inspiring invitation for readers to connect with other cultures through the shared language of food history and cherished memories.” — Loucia Youssef Isaac

BROOMFIELD, CO, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Children's Book Review is pleased to share "The Journey of the Manouche" (رحلة المنقوشة), a new Arabic-language children's book from Author Loucia Youssef Isaac and illustrated by Mane Sholinyan.

Following UNESCO's inclusion of Manouche on its list of intangible heritage traditions, this elegantly crafted story introduces young readers to one of Lebanon's most beloved dishes through a narrative that blends factual accuracy with fiction, highlighting the spirit of hospitality, coexistence, and curiosity that define Lebanese heritage.

"I was inspired when the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) included Manouche on its list of intangible heritage traditions," says Youssef Isaac. "The story is an invitation to unite and celebrate peace by exploring the rich culinary traditions our world offers."

The story follows Em Yousef, a kind-hearted woman on the southern shores of Lebanon, who gathers wild zaatar with her children in July, the season when the herb reaches its peak. When Em Yousef and her husband help an Egyptian couple whose boat crashes on the shore, compassion bridges the two civilizations. The grateful Egyptians introduce wheat and yeast, and Em Yousef offers zaatar and olive oil in return. Together, they create the first Manouche, cooked on the saj, a domed metal griddle. Manouche remains a staple of Lebanese cuisine to this day.

This exchange between the Lebanese and Egyptians symbolizes the openness of Lebanese culture and their willingness to blend influences from across the Mediterranean into something unique.

The book celebrates heritage and the spirit of creativity, inclusivity, and understanding. Youssef Isaac also had the honor of engaging in dialogue with His Excellency, the Minister of Information of Lebanon, Mr. Paul Morcos.

"My goal was to craft an inspiring invitation for readers to connect with other cultures through the shared language of food history and cherished memories," Youssef Isaac continues. "In this way, I envision Manouche as an olive branch, sparking meaningful conversations, nurturing empathy, and deepening appreciation for the world's diversity."

To celebrate the release, Youssef Isaac is planning an event in Armenia, her current residence, where she will invite Arabic-speaking communities to make Manouche while listening to the story. The book will be made available for free to ensure that all Arabic-speaking children have access to it.

Youssef is available for interviews. For all inquiries, please contact Loucia Youssef Isaac directly at loucia.isaac@gmail.com.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Loucia Youssef Isaac began her PR and Communications career in 1999 at Haigazian University in Beirut, Lebanon. She has worked with Pan-Arab children's TV channels, managed communications for Qatar Debate's World School Debating Championship 2010, and held various communication roles in Qatar. She is now an active children's literature author with many published books, including "The Legacy of the Running Lavash" and "To the One-in-a-Million Festival and Back."

