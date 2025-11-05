Bennabis Health Rebrands as Bennabix, Championing Healthcare Innovation with Medical Cannabis Benefits

Bennabix - Benefits for Medical Cannabis

CRANFORD, NJ, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bennabis Health, the first company in the U.S. to launch a medical cannabis benefit program, is proud to announce their rebrand as Bennabix. This change reflects the company’s mission to transform how medical cannabis is accessed and embraced within modern healthcare.

With this evolution, Bennabis Health will operate under the brand Bennabix and will continue offering medical cannabis benefits to deliver financial relief and legitimacy for patients using cannabis as a therapeutic option.

“We didn’t just change a letter. We’re changing the future of care,” said Don Parisi, co-founder and president at Bennabix. “The ‘X’ in Bennabix represents a new crossroads in healthcare, where science, affordability and access meet. It’s also about helping every patient find their ‘X’ which symbolizes their relief, their path forward, their better quality of life.”

Leading the Way in Medical Cannabis Benefits

Since its founding, Bennabis Health pioneered solutions for the growing number of patients turning to medical cannabis to manage chronic conditions such as pain, anxiety, PTSD, insomnia, and more, where traditional prescriptions may fall short or come with harsh side effects. Now, as Bennabix, the company will push the boundaries of what’s possible through employer-sponsored medical cannabis benefits.

“As the demand for alternative therapies continues to grow, the healthcare system must evolve to meet patients where they are,” said John Agos, CEO of Bennabix. “Bennabix is answering that call by offering a trusted bridge between traditional care and modern relief.”

The Bennabix rebrand signals growth alongside a shift in the healthcare landscape. Consumers are increasingly seeking non-pharmaceutical options and alternative treatments to improve their health and wellness. Bennabix is leading the charge to normalize cannabis, validate its place in wellness strategies, and make its benefits financially accessible.

Because when patients find their 'X' with the power of medical cannabis, they find new hope with possibility and peace of mind.

For more information, visit www.bennabix.com.

About Bennabix

Bennabix is a healthcare company transforming access to medical cannabis through a system that integrates medical cannabis into traditional healthcare options. We give individuals a choice to find relief without the burden of harsh side effects associated with prescription medications, and empower employers and providers to offer smarter, more holistic benefits.

Driven by an experienced team, Bennabix delivers discounts through a multistate dispensary network, comprehensive patient education, and a roadmap for the medicinal cannabis journey. Their first-to-market system is available to individuals as well as employer groups looking to offer a unique employee benefit.

