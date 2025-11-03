Aquoral and Dentulu Announce Strategic Partnership to Expand Access to Advanced Xerostomia Therapy

Bridging the Access Gap: Dentulu's Role in Patient-Centric Delivery

Most patients suffering from xerostomia are unaware of advanced treatment options and often resort to ineffective remedies like simply drinking more water or sucking on lozenges” — Bennett Blakeman - CEO Aquoral

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- K Pharmaceuticals, the developer and manufacturer of Aquoral ™ Protective Oral Spray, today announced a strategic partnership with Dentulu , the leading virtual dental care and dental telehealth platform, to significantly expand access to a patented, prescription-grade dry mouth treatment across the United States.Dry mouth can result from over 1,100 medications, including antihistamines, antidepressants, and diuretics, as well as from cancer treatments like radiation and chemotherapy. It’s also increasingly common in patients with anxiety, stress, autoimmune diseases, the elderly, and those who use CPAP machines for sleep apnea.Left untreated, xerostomia can accelerate tooth decay, lead to gum disease, and significantly impair quality of life. That’s why timely intervention is critical. Unfortunately, most patients reach for sugar-laden candies, gum, or mints to stimulate saliva, solutions that may exacerbate cavities and other oral health issues.Aquoral is an FDA-cleared Class II 510(k) medical device and a clinically proven solution for patients suffering from xerostomia, or chronic dry mouth. Utilizing a proprietary lipid-based formulation (oxidized glycerol triesters, or OGT), Aquoral forms a long-lasting protective barrier over the oral mucosa, delivering sustained relief without the systemic side effects associated with traditional sialogogues. As a topical, non-systemic product, Aquoral carries no known contraindications, making it safe and suitable for a wide range of patients. With Dentulu, access to Aquoral becomes frictionless and scalable.Bridging the Access Gap: Dentulu's Role in Patient-Centric DeliveryThis partnership enables patients suffering from xerostomia to consult with licensed dental professionals virtually through Dentulu's HIPAA-compliant Teledentistry platform. Once evaluated and prescribed, Aquoral is shipped directly to the patient’s home, eliminating traditional barriers to care such as mobility issues, geographic isolation, or lack of access to xerostomia-focused clinicians."Most patients suffering from xerostomia are unaware of advanced treatment options and often resort to ineffective remedies like simply drinking more water or sucking on lozenges," said Bennett Blakeman, CEO of K Pharmaceuticals. "Many have tried multiple over-the-counter products, only to find that they don’t offer long-lasting relief. While patients can attest to the impact xerostomia has on their quality of life, they often don’t realize the damage it can cause to oral health if not treated effectively. Education and access are critical to successful treatment and this partnership ensures Aquoral can reach patients faster, safer, and with greater continuity of care.In addition to the consumer-initiated delivery model, Dentulu will feature Aquoral in its digital B2B marketplace for wholesale distribution to dentists, hygienists, sleep specialists, and pharmacies. The platform enables dental professionals to educate patients, initiate prescriptions, and order Aquoral in-office for use in hygiene departments, post-surgical protocols, and palliative care plans. Aquoral has strategically leveraged the Dentulu ecosystem to help increase the rate of adoption of its products by both patients and dental professionals alike.A Critical Solution for Sleep Apnea and CPAP UsersWith Dentulu’s increasing focus on sleep apnea care, Aquoral is positioned as an essential solution for patients suffering from CPAP-induced dry mouth or chronic mouth breathing. Dentulu’s network of sleep dentists, myofunctional therapists, and remote diagnostic tools will now integrate Aquoral as part of a comprehensive treatment workflow that improves both oral and sleep health quality.“Dry mouth isn’t just irritating, it increases the risk of serious oral diseases like tooth decay and gum infections, and it often compromises sleep quality, nutrition, and overall wellbeing,” said Dr. Arash Hakhamian, CEO of Dentulu. “Through this partnership, we’re empowering providers and patients with access to a clinically superior, FDA-cleared solution. Aquoral offers long-lasting protection and mucosal relief that far outperforms water-based rinses or sugar-laden lozenges.”This partnership will benefit patients, practices, and the broader standard of care in oral medicine as Dentulu reinforces its commitment to bringing the most advanced oral health products to market within a fully optimized ecosystem for real-world impact. “By combining virtual prescriptions with wholesale availability through the Dentulu Marketplace, we’re ensuring Aquoral reaches both patients at home and providers seeking better outcomes for xerostomia and sleep-related care,” added Dawn Simpson, VP of Strategic Partnerships at Dentulu.About Aquoral and K PharmaceuticalsAquoral™ Protective Oral Spray is a lipid-based medical device indicated for the relief of xerostomia. Relaunched in 2023 by K Pharmaceuticals, Aquoral is currently available by prescription and offers sustained oral hydration and mucosal protection for patients with dry mouth due to Sjögren’s Disease, polypharmacy, cancer therapies, CPAP use, or general age-related gland dysfunction. K Pharmaceuticals is committed to delivering meaningful therapeutics to patients facing chronic, under-treated conditions.Learn more at www.aquoralspray.com About DentuluDentulu is the leading teledentistry and virtual dental health platform revolutionizing access to prescription dental products and professional care across the United States. Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, Dentulu leverages a national network of licensed dentists, and AI-powered remote diagnostics to bring clinically-supervised oral healthcare directly to patients’ homes.Through its HIPAA-compliant digital platform and robust B2B marketplace, Dentulu enables FDA-cleared, prescription-grade, and over-the-counter dental products to be prescribed, fulfilled, and shipped directly to consumers within a fully integrated, legally compliant infrastructure.For healthcare companies, product innovators, and formulators with clinically validated oral health solutions, Dentulu offers an unmatched go-to-market pathway complete with provider oversight, direct-to-patient distribution, and bulk procurement for dental professionals.Learn more at www.dentulu.com For Media Inquiries or Partnership Opportunities: Bennett Blakeman, CEO, K Pharmaceuticals Email: info@kpharmaceuticals.comDentulu Media Relations Email: dawn@dentulu.com

Aquoral Spray Overview

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.