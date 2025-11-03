CC: The Booklet — Exposing Coercive Control and Empowering Survivors Through Knowledge

Cover of CC The Booklet - The Foundation of All Abuse by Konstantina Dimitra Mahlia

Konstantina Dimitra Mahlia’s groundbreaking guide sheds light on invisible abuse, offering education, advocacy, and empowerment to victims and allies alike.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In CC: The Booklet — The Foundation of All Abuse, author and advocate Konstantina Dimitra Mahlia confronts one of the most pervasive yet least understood forms of violence in modern society: coercive control. Both an educational tool and a call to action, this essential resource defines, documents, and dismantles the insidious systems of psychological manipulation that underlie emotional and domestic abuse—abuse that until recently remained unseen, unacknowledged, and unpunished.

Coercive control, now recognized as a felony in ten countries and nine U.S. states, represents what Mahlia calls “the liberty crime”—a violation of a person’s fundamental right to autonomy and freedom. With landmark legislation in California and Canada acknowledging its impact, awareness of this hidden abuse is finally gaining ground. CC: The Booklet serves as both guide and guardian for those seeking to understand how coercive control manifests, how it devastates lives, and how to fight it with knowledge and legal support.

Designed to be more than a book, CC: The Booklet functions as an interactive journal, legal reference, psychological roadmap, and educational resource. Mahlia invites readers to engage directly—documenting patterns, reflecting on experiences, and learning to recognize the warning signs of manipulation and domination. The book empowers readers to gather evidence, seek support, and reclaim their sovereignty, while offering professionals in law, psychology, and social work a deeper lens through which to identify and respond to abuse.

“Information is power,” says Mahlia. “Once we can see coercive control for what it is—the foundation of all abuse—we can name it, fight it, and prevent it. Every person, regardless of gender, culture, or background, deserves the right to live free from invisible imprisonment.”

Her work bridges law, sociology, and lived experience, translating complex social issues into actionable understanding. Through clarity and compassion, CC: The Booklet equips readers with tools for self-protection and advocacy. It stands as both a legal and emotional lifeline for victims, while educating communities about the patterns that perpetuate harm.

By defining coercive control as the root from which emotional, physical, and systemic abuses grow, Mahlia lays the foundation for a new era of awareness—one where silence is replaced by strength and isolation by empowerment.

The book is now available — secure your copy here: https://a.co/d/7N68iJv

For review copies, interview requests, or additional information, please contact:

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.