Choices: Gift From God Illuminates the Power of Free Will and the Life-Changing Impact of Spirit-Led Decisions

Choices Gift From God by P.I. Tampke

P.I. Tampke delivers an inspiring blend of scripture, storytelling, and soul-deep reflection to guide readers toward courage, healing, and God-aligned purpose.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In her uplifting and spiritually rich new book, CHOICES Gift from God, author P.I. Tampke invites readers to rediscover one of God’s greatest gifts: the power to choose. Through heartfelt storytelling, biblical insight, and honest personal reflection, Tampke explores how every decision—from small daily steps to life-altering crossroads—shapes not only our path, but our identity and our relationship with God.

Rooted in scripture and born from a revelation that transformed her own understanding of the word “CHOICE,” Tampke offers readers a powerful roadmap for navigating life’s challenges with grace. She guides them from the innocence of creation to the complexities of adulthood, revealing how each choice becomes an opportunity to grow, to heal, and to embrace God’s intentional purpose. Through spiritual wisdom, real-life stories, and practical exercises, the book equips readers to face fear with love, release regret, and rise beyond setbacks with renewed strength.

Tampke wrote CHOICES Gift from God as a testament to the influence of both her earthly and heavenly Fathers—men whose impact and guidance helped shape her belief that free will, when surrendered to God, becomes a catalyst for transformation. Her goal is to empower readers to reflect honestly on their past decisions, embrace forgiveness, and boldly step into a future led by faith and intention. Every page is designed to spark introspection, ignite imagination, and inspire courageous next steps.

This book is ideal for readers seeking spiritual growth, deeper self-awareness, or a renewed sense of purpose. Whether someone is navigating challenges, rebuilding after hardship, or searching for clarity in their walk with God, Tampke’s words offer comfort and direction. The book encourages readers to break generational cycles, cultivate God-centered habits, and build a lasting legacy through mindful, faith-filled choices. Early readers have praised its heartfelt storytelling, transformative insights, and its ability to make complex spiritual truths accessible and deeply personal.

P.I. Tampke is a passionate storyteller and faith-driven guide committed to helping individuals rediscover the divine power within their choices. Through vulnerability, wisdom, and a touch of playful mischief, she inspires others to live boldly, love fully, and choose a path rooted in God’s purpose.

