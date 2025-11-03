The Ten Billion Dollar Game: Charles Glenn’s Thriller Explores a Global Web of Greed and Power

Cover of the Ten Billion Dollar Game by Charles Glenn

In a world where loyalty is currency and every bet could be your last, Charles Glenn delivers a razor-sharp novel of intrigue, ambition, and the ultimate game.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bestselling author Charles Glenn explodes onto the thriller scene with The Ten Billion Dollar Game, a fast-paced, adrenaline-fueled story that fuses sports, suspense, and conspiracy into a gripping global narrative. From Tokyo’s underground sumo stables to the glitzy casinos of Las Vegas, Glenn takes readers on a breathtaking ride through a world where fortunes shift with the flip of a coin and every player has something to hide.

At the center of the action is Sam MacDonald, a charming drifter and master gambler whose uncanny ability to read people and spot patterns makes him a legend—and a target. Haunted by past mistakes and driven by a need to prove himself, Sam places his entire fortune on one life-altering bet that will either cement his legacy or destroy him. What begins as a test of luck soon spirals into a high-stakes collision of power, corruption, and revenge. As his wager pulls him deeper into a deadly game of deceit and billion-dollar deals, Sam discovers that the real danger isn’t the cards on the table—it’s the unseen players pulling the strings behind them.

Behind the scenes, former athletes, league executives, and international powerbrokers conspire to manipulate the outcomes of games, trades, and careers. As Sam races to uncover the truth, he finds himself entangled in a world where the rules are written by those who can afford to break them—and where a single misstep could cost him everything.

“The Ten Billion Dollar Game isn’t just about gambling,” says Glenn. “It’s about risk—the kind we take in business, in relationships, and in the pursuit of power. Every decision has a price, and not everyone gets to cash out alive.”

With sharp dialogue, globe-spanning settings, and tension that builds with every page, The Ten Billion Dollar Game is a cinematic exploration of greed, manipulation, and human desire. Fans of Carl Hiaasen, Elmore Leonard, and modern crime thrillers will be captivated by Glenn’s ability to weave moral complexity into an electrifying narrative.

Thrilling, timely, and impossible to put down, The Ten Billion Dollar Game exposes the dark side of sports and the seductive lure of winning at any cost. It’s a story that challenges readers to ask: When the game becomes life itself, what would you risk to play?

The Ten Billion Dollar Game is now available — secure your copy here: https://a.co/d/dSi1f5d

