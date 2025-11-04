New Children’s Book Teaches Inclusion and Compassion Through the World of Insects

Making Changes on the Fly cover

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Blue Balloon Books is proud to announce the release of webugs: Making Changes on the Fly by accomplished educators Kirsten Currie and Shannon Shute, publishing November 4, 2025.

The first title in the new webugs series, Making Changes on the Fly introduces young readers to a spirited fly who loves the sky but struggles to feel like he belongs. After an accident sends him tumbling to the ground, he discovers a whole new community of ants, spiders, grasshoppers, and more. Initially uncertain and overwhelmed, the fly soon learns that kindness, friendship, and support can be found in unexpected places.

Blending whimsical storytelling, reflective discussion questions, and vibrant illustrations, Making Changes on the Fly offers an engaging way for parents, teachers, and counselors to spark conversations about empathy, acceptance, and celebrating differences. With its timeless message of compassion, it is a must-have for homes, classrooms, and community reading programs.

About the Author & Illustrator:

Kirsten Currie is a full-time mother and educator of fifth-grade students. Full of creativity, Kirsten loves any project that unites her passions for literacy and art. As an author and the illustrator of Making Changes on the Fly, she has relished the opportunity to create a book that whimsically transports children to a place where kindness toward and care for one another are paramount. Kirsten believes that everyone is worthy of experiencing joy.

About the Author:

Shannon Shute is a full-time mother and school psychologist. Like Kirsten, she has cherished this opportunity to apply her love of writing and creative pursuits to publishing a children’s book. This book is the first in a series that aims to encourage children to explore and celebrate the individual differences inherent in our own communities. Shannon believes that every child deserves to be understood and appreciated for who they are and who they want to be.

