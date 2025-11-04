STEVE & MOLLY SALEEN & LONG WALK STUDIOS LAUNCH 'DREAM TO DRIVE,' A NEW TV COMPETITION SERIES

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A NATIONWIDE SEARCH FOR AMERICA’S NEXT RACING STAR BEGINS IN LAS VEGAS AT FAN PRIX™ & PREMIERING IN 2026.Legendary automaker Steve Saleen, along with Molly Saleen, a professional race car driver, entrepreneur, and executive producer, have teamed up with Long Walk Studios, a new production company founded by award-nominated producers Gia Galligani, Mark Steilen, and Kathleen Burns, to launch "Dream to Drive" an all-new unscripted competition series that gives everyday dreamers and rising talents across America the chance to race for one of motorsport’s most iconic names and a shot at glory at the most famous endurance race in France.The series, which has secured a major streaming distribution partner to be announced in early 2026, follows a nationwide search for ten drivers who will earn a spot at the Dream to Drive Racing Academy, the ultimate proving ground where the next generation of racers will be developed. At some of racing’s most iconic events and venues, contestants will test their skills, heart, and raw speed through high-intensity challenges that blend authentic motorsport with cinematic storytelling and pop-culture energy.Dream to Drive captures Saleen’s legendary return to endurance racing and the human stories behind it: passion, sacrifice, innovation, and the timeless dream of chasing greatness behind the wheel. Season One culminates with a global reveal at the most famous endurance race in France, where the final ten drivers are announced and one step closer to representing the Dream to Drive team on racing’s biggest stage.“This is more than just racing,” says Steve Saleen. “It’s about giving people a real shot at opening the doors of motorsport to the dreamers, the underdogs, and the ones who never stopped believing they had what it takes.”At the heart of Saleen’s modern revival is Molly Saleen, second-generation of the iconic brand. Molly merges cutting-edge innovation with her family’s racing legacy, blending performance culture with design, fashion, and technology. A trailblazer in her own right, Molly has competed in NASCAR, the Saleen Cup, and multiple professional series, earning FIA, SRO, and SCCA licenses. Her influence has helped reimagine what racing can look like: dynamic, inclusive, and forward-thinking.“Dream to Drive is a celebration of American ambition,” says Gia Galligani, Executive Producer and co-founder of Long Walk Studios. “We’re merging the cinematic energy of motorsport with the thrill of discovery, finding new voices, new faces, and new heroes for a new era of racing.”Tryouts Are Open NowAspiring racers and fans can apply to join the show at www.dreamtodriveshow.com or attend one of the Dream to Drive casting events at major race weekends, check the website for events near you. Participants can test their skills on professional simulators, go-kart tracks, and other performance challenges to earn the coveted Dream to Drive Key and a ticket to the next round of the competition.The first event tryouts will take place at Fan Prix™ Presented by Dream to Drive: Racing Saleen, Resorts World Las Vegas, from November 20-22, 2025.For press inquiries, interviews, and event information:Media@dreamtodriveshow.comFor Brand Inquiries:Stewart MitchellHanover Entertainmenthanoverent@gmail.comFollow the journey:Website: www.dreamtodriveshow.com Instagram: @dreamtodriveshowTikTok: @dreamtodriveshow#dreamtodrive, #dreamtodriveshow, #teamsaleen, #stevesaleen, #mollysaleen, #RacingSaleenDream to Drive: Racing Saleen — Where Legends Begin.Streaming partner to be announced early 2026.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.