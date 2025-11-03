Deputy State Court Administrator Scott Johnson to Retire

Deputy State Court Administrator Scott Johnson will retire effective December 23, 2025. Mr. Johnson began his career with the North Dakota Courts in 1994 when he was hired as the administrative assistant to the presiding judge of the Northeast Judicial District. He left North Dakota in 1996 to serve as an administrator in courts in trial courts in Minnesota, Oregon and Wisconsin, as well as a stint with the US District Court in Wisconsin. He returned to North Dakota in February 2014 to serve as the assistant state court administrator, a position he held until transferring to the Unit 1 Court Administrator position in 2016. He returned to the position of deputy state court administrator in September 2023.

During his time with the North Dakota Court System, Mr. Johnson has been actively involved in the consolidation of county and district courts, and in implementing a veterans court and a domestic violence court, in supporting the Court Improvement Project, providing guidance and support for the Mental Health Workgroup, revamping the docket currency reporting process and judicial dashboards, and working to improve the juror experience.

In deference to his request, there will be no formal event in recognition of his retirement. The Court takes this opportunity to thank him for his many years of service to the citizens of North Dakota and for his dedication to improving the court system.