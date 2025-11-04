New Hope Health Expands Virtual Mental Health and Addiction Treatment Programs Across Tennessee

New Hope Logo

KNOXVILLE, CA, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- New Hope Health, a leading provider of evidence-based mental health and addiction treatment services in Tennessee, is proud to announce the statewide expansion of its virtual programs for adults and teens. This initiative allows individuals throughout Tennessee to access compassionate, licensed clinical care from the comfort and privacy of home through a secure, HIPAA-compliant telehealth platform.According to the Tennessee Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services (TDMHSAS), nearly 20% of Tennesseans experience a mental health condition each year, yet many lack access to timely care. Barriers such as geography, transportation, and stigma often prevent individuals from seeking treatment. New Hope Health’s virtual programs are designed to close this gap—bringing high-quality, personalized mental health and addiction recovery services directly to individuals and families across the state.“Expanding our virtual programs allows us to reach Tennesseans who might otherwise go without support,” said Buddy Clay, CEO at New Hope Health. “We believe everyone deserves access to evidence-based, compassionate care—no matter where they live. Through telehealth, we’re eliminating barriers and creating new opportunities for recovery.”Accessible Virtual Care for Mental Health and Addiction RecoveryEach virtual program at New Hope Health is designed to meet diverse clinical needs while fitting into daily routines. Programs incorporate evidence-based modalities such as Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), Dialectical Behavior Therapy (DBT), Trauma-Informed Care, Mindfulness Practices, and Relapse Prevention strategies.Recent national data shows that telehealth treatment for behavioral health can deliver equal or better outcomes compared to traditional in-person care—especially in improving access, engagement, and long-term recovery rates.Expanded Virtual Teen Programs (Ages 12–17)As part of this statewide expansion, New Hope Health now offers Virtual Teen Mental Health and Substance Use Programs for adolescents ages 12–17. These programs combine individual and group therapy, family participation, and skill-building to promote emotional resilience, communication, and healthy coping mechanisms.“Our virtual teen program empowers young people to heal and grow while staying connected to school, family, and their communities,” said Kalie Caddell, Lead Therapist at New Hope Health. “By integrating family therapy and real-world skill application, we’re helping teens build confidence and healthier relationships.”Key Features of New Hope Health’s Virtual ProgramsComprehensive Assessment & Personalized Care – Tailored treatment addressing mental health, substance use, and co-occurring disorders.Evidence-Based Modalities – CBT, DBT, trauma therapy, mindfulness, and family therapy.Holistic Wellness Approach – Focus on life skills, self-care, and sustainable recovery.Flexible Scheduling – Sessions that work around work, school, and family commitments.Aftercare & Alumni Support – Continued recovery support and relapse prevention.Experienced, Licensed Clinicians – Compassionate professionals dedicated to long-term healing.Bridging Tennessee’s Mental Health Access GapMany Tennessee counties face a shortage of licensed behavioral health providers—particularly in rural and underserved areas. New Hope Health’s statewide telehealth model brings trusted, evidence-based care to those who need it most. By combining clinical expertise with digital access, New Hope Health is making recovery more attainable for adults, parents, and teens across the state.About New Hope HealthFounded in 2021, New Hope Health provides integrated, evidence-based treatment for mental health, substance use, and co-occurring disorders. With a focus on compassionate, personalized care, the center helps individuals and families achieve emotional wellness and lasting recovery through both in-person and virtual services.Program AccessVirtual programs are now available statewide in Tennessee for adults and teens (ages 12–17). For a free confidential assessment and 24/7 admissions:📞 Call: (865) 509-9349📧 Email: admissions@newhopehealthtn.com🌐 Website: https://newhopehealthtn.com 📍 Physical Address: 100 Glenleigh Ct Ste 101, Knoxville, TN 37934Media ContactJen Ramsden, CMO – New Hope Health📧 Jen@newhopehealthtn.com📞 (201) 995-7899

