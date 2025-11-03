U DIY KITS Launches Affordable DIY Garden Suites and Homes with Faster Build Times to Support Canada’s Housing Market

These kits are designed to simplify the building process without compromising on quality or safety, giving homeowners more control over their projects,” — Paul Hayden, President of U DIY KITS INC.

COBOURG, ONTARIO, CANADA, November 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- U DIY KITS INC., a Canadian modular home builder, has announced the launch of a new line of DIY Garden Suites designed to provide homeowners with affordable, energy-efficient housing options that can be built in just a few days.A garden suite is a self-contained residential unit located in the rear or side yard of an existing home. In planning and housing terminology, it is often referred to as an accessory dwelling unit (ADU), granny flat, coach house, or backyard suite.The new line of DIY Garden Suites arrives amid a growing national focus on housing affordability, with the Canadian government encouraging the construction of secondary dwellings and offering forgivable loans to support new units. According to U DIY KITS INC., its garden suites combine modern design with ease of construction, helping property owners save time and money while adding long-term value to their homes.Each DIY Garden Suite Kit is pre-engineered using structural insulated panels (SIPs) and includes lighting, doors, windows, plumbing and electrical rough-ins, and a breaker panel. The suites can be assembled within days on either a simple deck or cement slab foundation, making them ideal for both urban and rural properties.The garden suites come in ten models—up to 1,500 sq. ft.—including PakAlps, PakMiami, PakMontréal, PakNewYork, PakShiraz, PakStockholm, and The Monaco, offering a range of sizes and styles for different property types.For homeowners who prefer professional assistance, U DIY KITS INC. maintains a network of qualified contractors across Canada who can manage the full assembly process. This includes foundation preparation, utility connections, and final interior finishing, ensuring compliance with local building standards. The company notes that pricing for its Garden Suites begins at approximately $28,000, depending on model and specifications.Homeowners can also benefit from low-interest CMHC financing at 2%, and in certain provinces, forgivable loans that cover up to 50% of construction costs. Combined with an average 35% savings on build costs and the potential for full ROI within five years, these solutions make the garden suites a practical option for affordable housing development.Alongside the DIY Garden Suite line, U DIY KITS INC. also offers DIY 4-Season Geodesic Domes, made of high-strength fiberglass insulated panels engineered for extreme weather performance. Each dome measures 20 feet in diameter, and two domes can be connected for added space. The domes withstand winds of up to 180 mph and snow loads of up to 30 feet. Once the foundation is prepared, the domes can be assembled in as little as one day.These features make them suitable for use as guest accommodations, garden suites, studios, or recreational retreats, providing a modern solution for year-round living in Canada’s diverse climates. With a market focus on Canada and the United States, U DIY KITS INC. aims to empower homeowners, small developers, and property investors to build high-quality living units without traditional construction delays or expenses. The company also announced upcoming plans to release DIY Modular Steel Homes, expanding its lineup of sustainable and customizable housing products.About U DIY KITS INC.U DIY KITS INC. is a Canadian-based manufacturer specializing in modular, do-it-yourself building kits for homeowners and developers. Headquartered in Cobourg, Ontario, the company provides a range of customizable products, including garden suites, four-season geodesic domes, and modular home kits designed to simplify the construction process and reduce building costs.Committed to innovation and affordability, U DIY KITS INC. focuses on empowering individuals to participate directly in their home-building projects without requiring advanced construction skills. Each kit is engineered to meet Canadian building codes and comes complete with detailed assembly instructions and all necessary materials.For more information, visit our website www.udiykits.com, and Facebook

