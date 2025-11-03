Shriners Children’s Unveils New Podcast Highlighting Innovations in Pediatric Care

“Pediatric Frontlines” features physicians and researchers exploring breakthroughs that are shaping the future of children’s health

At the core of our care are our providers and researchers, so we’re seeking to highlight what Shriners Children's brings to the medical community in terms of advancements and best practices.” — Shriners Children's Chief Marketing and Communications Officer Mel Bower

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Shriners Children’s, the international nonprofit specialty healthcare system, is excited to announce the launch of a new podcast, Pediatric Frontlines. The program features Shriners Children’s doctors, researchers and other specialists discussing the latest innovations in pediatric care with the host.“At the core of our care are our providers and researchers, so we’re seeking to highlight what Shriners Children's brings to the medical community in the form of advancements, best practices in clinical care and achievements in quality outcomes,” said Chief Marketing and Communications Officer Mel Bower. “This podcast helps bring that to other medical professionals and audiences in a way that’s digestible and aligned with today’s media consumption.”With the slogan “elevating expertise, empowering outcomes,” Pediatric Frontlines is tailored to referring physicians, advanced practice providers, medical students and healthcare researchers, providing insights on the go in an easily digested format. The podcast also serves as a resource for parents and patients interested in the future of pediatric medicine.Pediatric Frontlines features in-depth discussions about groundbreaking research, proven clinical techniques and patient stories with parent perspectives. These enlightening conversations support medical professionals in their commitment to ongoing education and delivering the highest standard of pediatric care.So far, topics of the 20-minute episodes have included innovations in scoliosis treatment, burn care and gene therapy, featuring doctors and researchers from Shriners Children’s, which provides care to children regardless of the families’ ability to pay or insurance status.The first episode showcases neurological surgeon Amer F. Samdani, M.D., discussing vertebral body tethering (VBT), a revolutionary method to treat scoliosis pioneered by him and his team at Shriners Children’s Philadelphia. Next, longtime burn surgeon Colleen M. Ryan, M.D., of Shriners Children’s Boston, discusses the latest in burn care, followed by Farshid Guilak, Ph.D., director of research for Shriners Children’s St. Louis, explaining the role of gene therapy in fighting pediatric obesity. For the fourth episode, Selina Poon, M.D., an orthopedic surgeon with Shriners Children’s Southern California, will discuss her team’s efforts to transform pain management protocols.Pediatric Frontlines is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and wherever you listen to podcasts.About Shriners Children’sShriners Children’s improves the lives of children by providing pediatric specialty care, conducting innovative research, and offering outstanding education programs for medical professionals. Children with orthopedic conditions, burns, spinal cord injuries, and cleft lip and palate are eligible for care, regardless of the families’ ability to pay or insurance status, and receive all care and services in a compassionate, family-centered environment. For more information, please visit shrinerschildrens.org.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.