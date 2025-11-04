Orbweaver Named Among Top Semiconductor Tech Companies by Semiconductor Review

We do the hard part, so you don’t have to. Our mission is to make digital transformation achievable and approachable for organizations of any size or legacy system.” — Scott Muhl, COO of Orbweaver

BETHLEHEM, PA, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Orbweaver, a leading provider of digital supply chain integration and enterprise-grade data automation solutions for the electronics industry, has been recognized by Semiconductor Review as one of the Top Semiconductor Tech Companies of the year. The publication also featured Orbweaver in a dedicated article highlighting the company’s innovative approach to modernizing operations for manufacturers and distributors.

For over a decade, Orbweaver has partnered with global manufacturers including Yageo/KEMET and Vishay, and distributors such as TTI, Mouser, and Digi-Key, helping them transform manual, error-prone processes into automated, real-time operations. By deploying embedded teams that learn each customer’s workflows and co-design tailored automation, Orbweaver eliminates manual toil and enables faster, more accurate commerce.

The article highlights specific successes, including:

TDK-Lambda: Orbweaver centralized product master data and automated distribution to partners, syndicating three million records with near-zero error rates and enabling one-click onboarding for new partners.

KEMET: Manual quote compilation was transformed, allowing $5 million in quotes to be processed in just 30 minutes, while giving teams complete visibility into operations and more time to focus on strategy.

Orbweaver’s approach emphasizes partnership and guidance on the digital journey, ensuring that automation integrates seamlessly with existing processes. Its biennial conference, CURRENT, brings industry leaders together to share best practices, collaborate, and advance digital transformation across the sector.

This recognition by Semiconductor Review underscores Orbweaver’s reputation for innovation, reliability, and trust in the electronics industry. The Top Semiconductor Tech Companies list honors organizations chosen through an expert evaluation by C-level executives, industry thought leaders, and the publication’s editorial board.

The full Semiconductor Review feature on Orbweaver is available at: https://www.semiconductorreview.com/orbweaver-llc

