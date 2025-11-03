Chartwell Acquiring Atlantic Management Company, Expanding Northeast Presence

Partnering with Chartwell allows us to expand our service scope while maintaining the high standards of professionalism and integrity our clients expect.” — John Murphy, President of Atlantic Management Company

PORTSMOUTH, NH, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- We are pleased to announce Chartwell ’s pending acquisition of Atlantic Management Company (“Atlantic”), a nationally recognized provider of valuation and transaction advisory services. Since its founding in 1968, Atlantic has established itself as a trusted advisor to business owners, corporate boards, and fiduciaries nationwide, offering business valuations, fairness opinions, and solvency opinions tailored to a wide spectrum of legal, financial, tax, and corporate requirements.Atlantic’s ownership transition group provides specialized expertise in employee stock ownership plans (ESOPs), mergers and acquisitions, and business succession planning. Headquartered in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, Atlantic has earned a reputation for integrity, professionalism, and client-centric service, which aligns well with Chartwell’s core values and strategic objectives.This acquisition will augment Chartwell’s market-leading ESOP advisory practice through Atlantic’s demonstrated expertise in ESOP transactions and ownership transitions. The partnership will enhance our capabilities, reinforce our commitment to excellence, and expand our service offerings to privately held and employee-owned companies.Atlantic’s President, John Murphy, has successfully guided the firm for over 35 years. Recognizing the opportunity for strategic growth and succession planning, John identified Chartwell as an ideal partner to support the Atlantic team and its clients moving forward. He remarked, “Partnering with Chartwell allows us to expand our service scope while maintaining the high standards of professionalism and integrity our clients expect. It also provides an exceptional opportunity for our team members to pursue continued professional development within a larger organization.”Paul Halverson, CEO of Chartwell, stated, “We have a longstanding relationship with John Murphy and the Atlantic team spanning more than two decades. Their reputation for excellence and unwavering commitment to client success perfectly complement our values. We look forward to continuing to serve Atlantic’s clients with the same level of dedication and professionalism they have come to expect.”Chartwell is a national leader in financial advisory providing valuation, transaction opinion, corporate finance, and consulting services to privately held middle-market companies across the U.S..

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.