Meditation & Stress App, Breethe, Provides Free Memberships to Those Who Have Been Laid Off

Breethe, the all-in-one app for personalized mental wellness, is offering free three-month memberships to anyone who has been recently laid off.

And Offers Free Stress-relief Tools to Relax, Reset & Rebuild

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Breethe, a global meditation and mental wellness app with more than 18 million downloads, announced today it is offering free three-month memberships to anyone who has been recently laid off, in efforts to provide emotional support to potentially thousands of workers now facing the stress and uncertainty of rebuilding their careers and lives.

“It’s often the employer that provides mental health and stress management tools for employees,” said Garner Bornstein, co-founder and CEO, Breethe. “Unfortunately, once layoffs happen, this could potentially mean employees are now facing some of the most stressful and frightening moments in life without the resources needed to navigate such turbulence and uncertainty. By providing free Breethe memberships to those who have been laid off, we’re hopefully bridging the gap here in terms of some much-needed anxiety and stress support.”

To receive the free three-month membership to Breethe, those interested and who have been laid off in 2025 will need to email Reset@breethe.com with any form of confirmation of the layoff, being sure to omit sensitive personal information.



Free For Everyone Resources to Relax, Reset & Rebuild

Available to everyone now in Breethe app is “Finding Hope in Uncertainty” — a free collection of 14 de-stressing and soothing tools to help users navigate a layoff and face uncertain times.

The collection is available in both the free and premium versions of the app.

The “Finding Hope in Uncertainty” collection includes guided meditations — such as “Grieving Your Lost Job”; “Losing Your Job and Identity”; “Self-love After a Job Loss”; and “I Lost My Job…Now What?” — as well as audio ‘Therapy Talks’ and relaxation techniques, like Emotional Freedom Technique (EFT) and positive affirmation practices, to help users reset, relax and rebuild.

“We're all dealing with feelings of uncertainty. Considering recent circumstances and the economic climate, people are even more anxious," said Bornstein. "We knew we had to respond with a free for everyone collection of coping tools, as well as free Breethe app memberships for anyone who has been laid off.”



The All-in-One App for Personalized Mental Wellness

Breethe brings together the most comprehensive range of mental wellness tools — meditation, hypnotherapy, affirmations, soothing music, sound therapy, and sleep support — alongside intelligent AI features that personalize every experience. With “Bree,” its interactive wellness companion, AI emotional support coaching, and its “Made4You” feature which creates personalized sessions in seconds, Breethe helps users find calm, rest, and balance right when they need it most.

About Breethe

An all-in-one well-being companion, Breethe is one of the most personalized meditation and wellness apps with more than 18 million downloads worldwide. The app helps people find mental wellness through guided audio meditations, master classes and programs, music for every mood, hypnotherapy, informative talks, bedtime stories, and expert-created interactive AI tools for coaching and personalized support. With specific-to-you recommendations on how to cope with real-life challenges, such as sleep difficulty, work stress and relationship issues, Breethe helps people overcome anxiety, insomnia, and stress. Breethe is available in English (iOS and Android) and in Spanish (iOS). Users can subscribe via Apple iOS or Android apps, or by visiting breethe.com. Follow along on Instagram at @BreetheApp

