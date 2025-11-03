Oregon DEQ to suspend EV Charge Ahead Rebate on Friday, Dec. 5

Today, the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality announced it will suspend the Charge Ahead Rebate for new and used electric vehicles on Friday, Dec. 5, 2025, due to high demand and projections for distributing remaining 2025 funds. Those wishing to qualify for this specific rebate must purchase or lease a new or used, eligible electric vehicle by 11:59 p.m. (PST) on Thursday, Dec. 4, 2025.

Charge Ahead applicants who purchased or leased eligible electric vehicles during this year’s open period (May 22, 2025, through Dec. 4, 2025) still have six months from date of purchase or lease to apply for the rebate. However, they are encouraged to track available rebate funding online and apply early. If approved applications are submitted after funds are depleted, those applicants will be placed on a waiting list for payment in early spring 2026.

Vehicles purchased or leased before May 22, 2025, or on or after Dec. 5, 2025, do not qualify for the Charge Ahead Rebate and will not be added to any possible future waiting list.

DEQ offers two rebate types*:

Charge Ahead Rebate (Open to low- and moderate-income households and nonprofit, low-income service providers): The Used Charge Ahead Rebate: $5,000 for the purchase or lease of an eligible used battery electric or plug-in hybrid electric vehicle. The New Charge Ahead Rebate: $7,500 for the purchase or lease of an eligible new battery electric or plug-in hybrid electric vehicle. Select vehicle options from the Charge Ahead Eligible Vehicle List. This rebate type will be suspended on Dec. 5, 2025.

Standard Rebate (Open to all Oregon residents, businesses, non-profits and government agencies): Up to $2,500 for the purchase or lease of a new battery electric or plug-in hybrid electric vehicle, or a new zero-emission ​motorcycle selected from the Standard Rebate Eligible Vehicle List. This rebate type was suspended on Sept. 9, 2025.

*You may apply for only one rebate type.

The state rebate program receives at least $12 million annually, or 45% of the state’s Vehicle Privilege Tax. In 2025, the income-based Charge Ahead Rebate has remained open longer than usual due to additional funds provided through the Climate Equity and Resilience Through Action, or CERTA, grant. The one-time funding offered more low- and moderate-income households access to savings for EV purchases.

“The Oregon Clean Vehicle Rebate Program remains one of our most effective tools for helping Oregon residents switch to cleaner transportation,” said DEQ Air Quality Transportation Strategies Section Manager Rachel Sakata. “With one-time CERTA grant funding, we’ve invested nearly $31 million this year to help low- and middle-income families and individuals buy or lease electric vehicles, thereby reducing costs for households and improving air quality across the state.”

DEQ’s Standard Rebate was suspended on Tuesday, Sept. 9, 2025. Today’s announcement does not affect the Standard Rebate.

DEQ’s Oregon Clean Vehicle Rebate Program web page has more details. Please visit the EV Rebate Contact web page to ask questions. Also, you may register at "OCVRP Sign Up" to receive program updates by email.