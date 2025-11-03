GLOBAL SPACE AWARDS DEDICATES EVENING TO HONOR THE LEGACY AND EXTRAORDINARY CONTRIBUTIONS OF CAPTAIN JAMES LOVELL

Global Space Awards Captain James Lovell

Inaugural James Lovell Legacy Award Introduced and Presented to Lovell Family-Red-Carpet Awards Event Taking Place December 5 at Natural History Museum, London

There are people who make things happen, there are people who watch things happen, and there are people who wonder what happened. To be successful, you need to be a person who makes things happen.” — Captain James Lovell

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Global Space Awards (GSA), the first international event dedicated to celebrating the achievements defining today’s Golden Era of Space, hosted by world-renowned physicist and bestselling author Brian Greene, has announced it will dedicate the event to the memory and outstanding achievements of the extraordinary and iconic Captain James Lovell. A special inaugural James Lovell Legacy Award will be presented to his family, launching the award’s initiative to recognize those whose lifetime of leadership, service, and courage have left an enduring impact on humanity’s progress in space.The Lovell Family responds to the tribute, “We are deeply honored that this evening's Global Space Awards is dedicated to the remarkable legacy of our father, Captain James Lovell, a true pioneer whose courage and vision continue to inspire generations. As my father often reminded us, ‘There are people who make things happen, there are people who watch things happen, and there are people who wonder what happened. To be successful, you need to be a person who makes things happen.’ His words continue to guide not only our family, but all those who dare to dream beyond the horizon. We are profoundly grateful to see his legacy honored among those who continue to make things happen in space exploration.”Sanjeev Gordhan of the Global Space Awards CIC continues, “We are deeply honored to welcome the Lovell family as we celebrate the extraordinary legacy of their father, Captain James Lovell. A true American treasure and one of the bravest men ever to journey into space, Captain Lovell’s courage and leadership have inspired generations. It is both fitting and meaningful that the inaugural James Lovell Legacy Award be dedicated to him and presented to his family in recognition of his remarkable contributions to space exploration and his enduring impact on humanity’s quest for discovery.”The James Lovell Legacy Award will be an annual award given to the individual who honors the spirit of Commander James Lovell, whose heroism, calm under pressure, and unwavering commitment to exploration exemplify the very best of humanity in the face of the unknown. It celebrates those whose legacy is not measured only by the missions flown or the technologies pioneered, but by the inspiration they leave for generations to come and the foundations they have built.The Global Space Awards event will take place at The Natural History Museum, London on Friday, December 5. It will feature an awards ceremony and black-tie gala dinner, honoring the innovators, investors, and organizations shaping the future of space—from lunar bases and in-orbit manufacturing to sustainable space economies that benefit life on Earth today. Finalists will be announced in early November.Until now, there has been no unified global platform recognizing these historic accomplishments. The Global Space Awards were created to fill that void—shining a spotlight on the breakthroughs, technologies, and visionaries setting new benchmarks for space innovation at one iconic annual event. The GSA’s core values are based on: innovation, global collaboration, inspiration, integrity and sustainability.The inaugural Global Space Awards will be overseen by a Steering Committee of highly respected industry leaders. They include Anna Hazlett, Founder & CEO of AzurX and member of the AED 2 billion Mohammed Bin Rashid Innovation Fund (MBRIF) Advisory & Decision Committee, Andrew Robb, Partner & EMEA Space Practice Leader at Deloitte, Sanjeev Gordhan, General Partner at Type One Ventures, and Hidetaka Aoki, Co-founder and director at Space Port Japan, co-founder of SPACETIDE Foundation and Space Evangelist.In addition to the James Lovell Legacy Award, the evening will feature the presentation of the following awards:Playmaker of the Year Award -- Awarded to an individual whose defining move this year shifted the trajectory of the space economy. This award celebrates the power players creating momentum across the ecosystemSuper Scaler of the Year Award -- Awarded to a Space company that has demonstrated exceptional commercial growth over the past year. Whether through market expansion, revenue milestones, operational scaling, or capital raised, this award recognizes the breakout businesses charting a path to rapid growth.Space Investor of the Year Award -- Awarded to an investor (angel or institutional) or investment firm who, over the past 12 months, has most meaningfully accelerated the growth and trajectory of their portfolio companies. This award recognizes strategic capital, deep conviction, and hands-on partnership that unlocks real progress.Partnership of the Year Award -- Awarded jointly to a Space company and its corporate or public sector partner(s) whose collaboration has delivered exceptional impact over the past year. This award celebrates partnerships that achieve tangible results, scale technology, and push the boundaries of what’s possible through cross-sector innovation.Innovation Breakthrough Award -- Awarded to a Space company pushing the boundaries of what’s technically possible. This award recognizes radical product or service innovations, DeepTech achievements, or breakthrough moments that set new benchmarks for the sector.Science Breakthrough Award -- Awarded to a research team or individual whose scientific contribution is advancing our understanding of Space, enabling new Space technologies, or altering Space policies. This award spotlights the foundational projects that underpin Space innovation and drives the broader Space ecosystem.Sustainability for Earth Award -- Awarded to a Space company achieving measurable impact on Earth through Space technology. This award celebrates space-derived innovations that address pressing problems on our planet.Sustainability for Space Award -- Awarded to a Space company making the most significant contribution to the long-term sustainability of Space. This award celebrates tangible progress toward a responsible future in orbit.About Global Space Awards CICGlobal Space Awards CIC (Community Interest Company) has been established as a not-for-profit entity limited by guarantee to champion the ecosystem for Space. The entity is governed by independent advisory board members who will ensure transparency and fairness of the awards selection process and oversee the financial governance of the operations.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.