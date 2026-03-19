Secuvy Names Ed Lingo Vice President of Engineering as Enterprises Race to Deploy AI at Scale

New engineering leader accelerates Secuvy's mission to solve the hardest data challenges enterprises face before their AI applications can go live.

The bottleneck for enterprise AI isn't compute — it's fragmented, ungoverned data. Secuvy is purpose-built to solve that, and I'm here to make sure the platform scales as fast as the problem demands.” — Ed Lingo, VP of Engineering, Secuvy

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Secuvy, a Data Intelligence Platform that provides trusted “data on your data” for enterprise AI effectiveness, today announced that Ed Lingo has joined the company as Vice President of Engineering.

Ed Lingo brings over three decades of engineering leadership to the role — most recently as Technical Co-Founder at Sonans AI, and before that at Cognomotiv, where he built real-time AI systems for connected and autonomous vehicles. He was at NetResults Corp rising from Director of Technology to VP Engineering, and holds a BS in Electrical Engineering and Computer Science from UC Berkeley.

This bolstering of the Secuvy Engineering team is perfect timing to continue Secuvy’s mission of solving every organization’s three inescapable challenges when it comes to deploying AI. The first is ensuring that all data feeding each AI application is appropriate — continuously classified and governed against security, privacy, compliance, and regulatory guidelines before a model ever sees it. The second is ensuring the full processing stack operates efficiently for each application at scale. The third is getting results in time, to keep pace with both the security and efficiency needs of a growing demand for AI-powered workflows.

Secuvy uniquely addresses all three with the burden on teams, at the lowest TCO, and in the fastest time to results.

And through its newly announced partnership with Hammerspace — the high-performance data platform for AI across on-premises and cloud — Secuvy and partners now provide a complete "Data-First" foundation that turns raw, distributed data into secure AI outcomes without forcing enterprises to rearchitect their existing infrastructure.

"Every AI application has one prerequisite that almost no organization solves before deployment: ensuring the data it uses is appropriate data — continuously classified and governed against every data protection and enterprise AI use case that matters," said Mike Seashols, CEO of Secuvy. "Secuvy gives you the knowledge of your data, across every environment, so you can trust what you're feeding your AI before you build on it. With Ed leading engineering, we now have the team to deliver at the pace enterprises are moving."

"What drew me to Secuvy is the clarity of the problem and the strength of the solution," said Ed Lingo, VP of Engineering at Secuvy. "Enterprises are sitting on data they can't fully see, classify, or trust for AI. Secuvy changes that. The timing is right and the platform is ready to scale."

With Lingo leading engineering, Secuvy is positioned to extend its platform at the speed enterprises demand — helping organizations move from fragmented, ungoverned data estates to AI-ready infrastructure they can deploy with confidence.

About Secuvy

Secuvy is a Data Intelligence Platform that provides data security posture management (DSPM) for unstructured data across hybrid and multi-cloud environments. Secuvy discovers and classifies sensitive data using AI-driven analysis, assesses exposure and access risk, and delivers continuous visibility and governance controls to help organizations reduce risk and maintain compliance. Learn more at secuvy.ai.

Secuvy Team

Secuvy Inc. [secuvy.ai]

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