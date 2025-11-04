Starr Holding Company Acquires Majority Stake in Street Tag - A UK Health and Community Engagement Platform

Starr Holding expands portfolio with UK health gamification app Street Tag.

We’re excited to help the team scale their impact across the UK and beyond, while preserving the authenticity that makes the platform so powerful.” — Richard Starr - CEO, Starr Holding Company

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Starr Holding Company, a global operator of SaaS and digital businesses, has acquired a majority shareholding in Street Tag, the award-winning UK platform that turns physical activity into a game for communities, schools, and local authorities.Street Tag’s app puts the fun into getting active by earning points through walking, running, or cycling, which can be redeemed in challenges and leaderboards. The platform has built strong partnerships with companies, public health agencies, and schools across the UK to promote fitness and wellbeing through friendly competition and gamification.Under the agreement, Street Tag will continue to operate under its current brand and leadership, while gaining access to Starr Holding’s operational expertise, marketing infrastructure, and growth capital.“Street Tag has created a movement that blends technology, wellness, and community spirit,” said Richard Starr, CEO of Starr Holding Company. “We’re excited to help the team scale their impact across the UK and beyond, while preserving the authenticity that makes the platform so powerful.”The partnership is part of Starr Holding’s strategy of acquiring technology platforms with strong user engagement and scalable models. The company’s support will help Street Tag expand to new UK regions, enhance gamification and analytics features, and deepen partnerships with local and national organizations.“Street Tag began as a vision to turn everyday movement into something joyful and meaningful. It has grown into a movement that’s touched families, schools, and communities across the UK. This marks the start of a new chapter, one that will allow us to scale that joy, impact, and innovation to even more communities across the UK and beyond.” said Seun Oshinaike and Meenakshi Jain of Street Tag.About Starr Holding CompanyStarr Holding Company is a technology holding group focused on acquiring and scaling digital software, SaaS, and connectivity businesses. Its portfolio includes Auctiva, Swiftnet Wifi, Storenvy, and Cacher.io, which serve creators, entrepreneurs, and online sellers around the world.Learn more at starrholdingcompany.com About Street TagStreet Tag is a UK-based gamified fitness app that transforms physical activity into a fun, community-driven experience. Used by families, schools, and local authorities, Street Tag helps people stay active, build stronger communities, and improve wellbeing through friendly competition.Learn more at streettag.co.uk Media Contact:John NashHead of Marketingjohn.nash@starrholdingcompany.com

