Prosper Insights & Analytics Consumer Data Models Outpace Government Statistics in Forecasting Economic Trends

WORTHINGTON, OH, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As government data releases remain stalled amid Washington’s budget gridlock, Prosper Insights & Analytics is showing that the U.S. economy doesn’t need to wait for official spreadsheets to understand what’s happening on Main Street. Using its 23-year zero-party consumer dataset, Prosper’s predictive analytics are successfully modeling key indicators—from employment and inflation to housing and consumer spending—weeks or even months before government data becomes available.“Prosper’s data doesn’t just describe sentiment — it predicts valuation shifts ahead of the market,” said Phil Rist, EVP-Strategy of Prosper Insights & Analytics. “Our predictive models prove that the economy’s most reliable indicators come not from bureaucratic lag, but directly from consumers themselves.”Prosper’s survey-based models draw from more than 8,000 U.S. adults surveyed monthly, capturing emotions, intentions, and expectations that reliably precede economic behavior. These forecasts, built using advanced statistical and AI modeling, have demonstrated high directional accuracy and strong statistical fit, rivaling or surpassing official benchmarks:• Jobs: Forecasts employment trends one to two months before BLS reports, with over 90% directional accuracy and R² above 0.9.• Housing: Predicts new- and existing-home sales up to eight months ahead, spotting turning points long before official confirmation.• Consumer Spending (PCE): Anticipates inflationary shifts two months ahead of BEA releases, with accuracy near 90%.• Auto Sales: Models purchase cycles and financing conditions three months early, identifying softening demand before industry reports.• Gasoline Prices: Forecasts fuel-price movements four to six weeks before government data, helping investors and logistics managers get ahead of market volatility.Unlike data scraped from credit cards or web traffic, Prosper’s models are built entirely on consent-based, transparent zero-party data, ensuring compliance, reproducibility, and trust. Each model undergoes rigorous testing, including back-testing against real economic outcomes from 2019–2025, out-of-sample validation, and error metrics such as MAPE and Diebold-Mariano tests — confirming that Prosper’s consumer-driven forecasts outperform traditional averages and random models.“These findings highlight how consumer psychology and behavioral indicators deliver predictive value for both institutional and retail investors,” added Rist. “In an environment where government data often lags reality, Prosper’s data and predictive models serve as real-time intelligence—helping investors, corporations, and policymakers make decisions with clarity and confidence.”To learn more: Read the Forbes article "With Consumer Data Models, Who Needs Government Data?"• Email info@goProsper.comFor over two decades, Prosper has conducted the largest continuous U.S. consumer survey, delving into attitudes, motivations, and emotional drivers like impulsivity and happiness. This unparalleled data resource has become the foundation for next-generation economic visibility—used by top brands, retailers, financial institutions, and government agencies to stay ahead of change.About Prosper Insights & AnalyticsProsper Insights & Analytics is a global leader in zero-party consumer data, providing more than 22 years of trended monthly insights on U.S. consumers’ spending intentions, emotional states, financial well-being, and retail behaviors. Fortune 500 brands, hedge funds, and marketing platforms trust Prosper to power predictive models and real-time consumer segmentation. Learn more at ProsperInsights.com.

