New Online Course Empowers Dementia Caregivers to Survive and Thrive

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In honor of November’s National Family Caregivers Month and World Alzheimer’s Month, Dr. Lolita Tramel, a Doctor of Nursing Practice and dual board-certified Family and Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioner, presents a transformative new educational program designed specifically to support those on the frontlines of dementia care.Caring for someone with Alzheimer’s or dementia can feel overwhelming, isolating, and emotionally draining, but it doesn’t have to be. The course, “Dementia Caregiving : A Guide to Survive & Thrive,” is an online, self-paced master class priced at $749. It includes seven thoughtfully designed modules, covering essential topics such as managing behaviors, driving, daily care routines, home safety planning, effective communication strategies, and self-care. Each chapter is grounded in evidence-based practices and informed by Dr. Tramel’s research studies completed at Yale University and decades of clinical and personal experience. A bonus model with five additional lessons is also available.“As a daughter who has walked this journey and a nurse practitioner who has treated dementia patients, I created this course to be the resource I wish I’d had,” said Dr. Tramel. “Too many caregivers are left to figure things out on their own, sacrificing their health and well-being in the process. This program equips them with the knowledge and confidence to care for their loved ones, and themselves.”The launch comes at a critical time. More than 7 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s disease, and the burden of care often falls on family members who have few tools, little support, and no roadmap or training. Research shows that caregivers are more likely to experience depression, burnout, and even premature death, outcomes this master class aims to prevent.To access the full digital program and bonus materials for “Dementia Caregiving: A Guide to Survive & Thrive,” visit www.HeartsForDementia.com About Dr. Lolita Tramel and Hearts For Dementia:Founded by Dr. Tramel in honor of her late mother, Hearts For Dementia, a Scottsdale-based home care agency, is dedicated to supporting individuals with dementia and the caregivers who love them. Through advocacy, education, and direct support services, the organization helps families navigate the challenges of dementia with compassion and dignity, offering home care, mental health services, dementia education and support groups. www.HeartsForDementia.com

