ForeU Golf Launches in the New Era of College Sports

ForeU Golf is a first-of-its-kind platform using golf to drive sustainable NIL funding, donor engagement, and real-world development for student-athletes.

College sports are going through a once-in-a-generation shift. Significant capital is flowing into the system, expectations are rising, and Universities need sustainable engagement models” — Andy Katz

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ForeU, a new innovative platform at the intersection of golf, education, and collegiate athletics, has officially launched with a mission to empower student-athletes and engage donors through the game of golf.Founded by Andy Katz — who launched Mercury, the leading athlete-driven media platform that empowers universities to maximize NIL and ultimately became The College Sports Company, and who serves as an investor and board member at Scout, a trusted financial empowerment and education platform for both universities and student-athletes — ForeU Golf leverages Katz’s deep experience in the evolving NIL and revenue-share era to bridge a critical gap in college sports: sustainable, compliant fundraising that also builds important life and business skills for student-athletes.“Golf has always been a classroom for character, connection, and grit,” said Andy Katz, Founder of ForeU Golf and General Partner of BrknPar Venture Fund. “College sports are going through a once-in-a-generation shift — significant capital is flowing in, expectations are rising, and institutions need sustainable, compliant engagement models, not one-off transactions. ForeU Golf takes the values of the course and applies them to the NIL and revenue-share era, turning tee times on pristine fairways into long-term support for athletic departments while preparing student-athletes with the life and business skills they’ll carry long after the jersey comes off.”ForeU partners with universities, athletic departments, and collectives to create curated golf experiences connecting donors, alumni, executives, coaches, legends, and student-athletes. Every round raises funds for athletic departments while giving athletes direct access to mentorship, business exposure, and post career opportunities.• Donors gain exclusive access and authentic connection to the next generation of athletes and leaders.• Universities gain a scalable, repeatable fundraising engine that strengthens community, enhances recruiting, and drives retention.• Student-athletes gain both income and inclusion in the business side of sport."We’re grateful for innovative partnerships like ForeU Golf that expand opportunities and real-world experience for student-athletes,” said Mark Bonnoitt, Director of Development for Garnet Trust, a collective at the University of South Carolina. “This collaboration reflects the best of what NIL can offer – bridging athletes, alumni, and businesses in meaningful ways.”Lee Ortner, a University of South Carolina Athletics Donor stated, “ForeU Golf doesn’t just raise money — it raises the standard. ForeU gives our university a new way to fund NIL, strengthen alumni ties, and create experiences that attract and retain top student-athletes. Just as important, it gives donors a way to connect with Gamecock student-athletes on the course, not just in a banquet hall — building relationships and memories that last long after the 18th hole. It’s the kind of innovation college athletics has been waiting for.”ForeU is debuting with a select group of Power 5 universities, each receiving dynamic on campus programming and PGA of America supported instruction. In addition to golf education, ForeU will lead classroom and locker room sessions featuring distinguished executives and “Titans of Industry” who also happen to be avid golfers. These sessions bridge the business and athletic worlds, giving student-athletes real exposure to how relationships are built, deals are made, and careers evolve after the game.ForeU sits at the center of Katz’s broader ecosystem:• Katz & KO continues to source and sharpen high impact opportunities at the intersection of sports, technology, finance, and culture.• BrknPar Venture Fund invests in those opportunities, including sports tech and NIL driven platforms like Scout and ForeU.Together, they create a powerful flywheel that connects capital, character, and competition — turning golf into both a business engine and a bridge across generations.

