Heartland National launches a new FIA featuring High Water Mark on volatility-controlled indexes

KANSAS CITY, MO, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Heartland National Life Insurance Company (HNL) today announced the launch of its latest product, the Secure Retirement Fixed Indexed Annuity (FIA). Developed with input from experienced agents, the FIA is designed to provide a clear and straightforward approach to retirement savings.“We designed this FIA from an agent’s perspective to better meet client needs,” said Todd Wyss, Executive Vice President of Annuities at Heartland National Life Insurance Company. “Our goal was to create a product that’s simple to explain, transparent in structure, and focused on helping clients confidently grow and protect their retirement.”The Secure Retirement FIA provides index options linked to the Nasdaq 100(NDX) and S&P 500(SPX). For clients seeking volatility-managed growth, the annuity includes options tied to the Nasdaq 100 VC 5%™ and S&P Market Agility 10 TCA™ indexes, now featuring a High Water Mark that tracks peak index values over time. The product incorporates Level Option Pricing, has no fees or spreads on crediting strategies, and includes a premium bonus of up to 25 percent added to the account value with no rider charges. The Secure Retirement FIA was designed to provide some of the strongest growth potential available among fixed indexed annuities, while maintaining transparency and client-focused flexibility.The annuity accepts a minimum premium of $5,000 for both qualified and non-qualified contracts and includes a Critical Illness Benefit covering cancer, heart attack, or stroke. This unique feature allows clients to access up to 25 percent of their premium, bonus, or credited interest in the event of a qualifying illness — providing liquidity and support during a challenging life event.Designed for independent agents, Heartland National provides streamlined contracting, typically completed within 48 hours, and direct access to agency support. Agents also receive training, marketing tools, and dedicated assistance from Heartland’s team.Founded and headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri, Heartland National Life Insurance Company develops and distributes health and annuity products nationwide. The company is recognized for supporting independent agents and its commitment to innovation, stability, and integrity.

