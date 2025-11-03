Evintra and World Mobile Partner Globally to Power Expansion of Unlimited Data eSIMs for Travelers

Evintra and World Mobile redefine travel connectivity with unlimited global data eSIMs for MICE buyers and travel professionals.

DOUGLAS, ISLE OF MAN, November 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Evintra, the leading global B2B directory for the MICE and Tourism industry has partnered with World Mobile, the world’s first unlimited global data travel eSIM provider, to offer a revolutionary new benefit to global travel-industry buyers with seamless unlimited-data connectivity and a high-impact revenue opportunity that supports more bookings and better service for travelers. As global travel continues to rebound and digital infrastructure becomes key to professional mobility, this partnership introduces a plug-and-play solution that supports seamless connectivity, revenue, and convenience.

Partnership Highlights

Evintra has built a worldwide MICE and Travel directory network spanning over 180 countries and more than 240,000 industry professionals - www.evintra.com. World Mobile has developed a unique unlimited global data travel eSIM that works across 120+ destinations, automatically connects to 250 networks, and was recognized as an ITB Innovator 2025 for revolutionizing global travel connectivity - www.worldmobile.com.

Through this partnership:

• Evintra members will gain direct access to World Mobile’s unlimited-data eSIM offering as part of their travel-industry toolkit.

• Travel agencies, event organizers, DMCs, venues and other MICE suppliers within the Evintra network can integrate the unlimited-data eSIM as a value-added offer - with minimal effort and high revenue share potential.

• A dedicated partner portal will allow ordering, tracking activations and managing revenue in real time for Evintra’s member partners.

• At the upcoming trade show WTM London, visitors will be invited to test the free unlimited-data eSIM live - for example: “Enjoy a $30 trial credit to activate your free unlimited-data eSIM, test it live without roaming fees, unreliable Wi-Fi or data caps - and see how easily you can boost traveler connectivity and your bookings.”

Why This Matters for Travel Professionals

• 8 in 10 travelers say mobile data is essential; 60% demand unlimited usage.

• Travel eSIM demand is projected to skyrocket from 40 million to 215 million users by 2028.

• By offering unlimited-data connectivity, travel companies can attract more travelers, upgrade their service offering, and create new ancillary revenue streams.

Key Quotes

“Evintra proudly partners with World Mobile - the world’s best travel eSIM - empowering our members to stay at the forefront of the travel industry with the fastest-growing add-on that drives more bookings,” said Andreas Thoelken, CEO, Evintra.

“We are delighted to collaborate with Evintra’s global MICE and Tourism network. Our unlimited-data eSIM was built for the modern traveler, and this partnership offers travel professionals a unique offer that truly meets market demand,” said Haim Boukai, SVP Business Development, World Mobile Limited.

About the Companies

Evintra – A free-to-use worldwide MICE and Tourism directory connecting buyers and suppliers across 180+ countries. It is used daily by travel professionals to source event services, DMCs, venues and more.

World Mobile – International mobile operator built for travelers, offering the world’s first unlimited global data travel eSIM with high-speed 5G/4G, auto-connect across 120+ destinations, and global recognition (ITB Innovator 2025).

Contact Information

For more information, contact:

• Evintra: info@evintra.com

• World Mobile: info@worldmobile.com

Visit us at WTM London – Stand MP29 or IBTM Barcelona – Stand P63 to see how simple it is to ride the travel eSIM boom and boost your sales!

