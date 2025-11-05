iCrimeFighter Named South Dakota’s Official Digital Evidence System

South Dakota DCI adopts iCrimeFighter for secure, efficient digital evidence sharing, saving time and improving collaboration across law enforcement agencies.

PIERRE, SD, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI), part of the Office of the Attorney General, has officially adopted iCrimeFighter as the statewide Digital Evidence Management System (DEMS). With this rollout, every law enforcement agency in South Dakota now has a single, secure platform to upload, share, and exchange digital evidence with prosecutors and the Attorney General’s office.This shift replaces outdated practices like burning discs or transporting drives. Evidence can now be uploaded instantly to a secure cloud-based system that saves time, cuts costs, and improves collaboration. Prosecutors will receive organized discovery packets in minutes, streamlining case preparation and ensuring compliance with chain-of-custody requirements.iCrimeFighter’s capabilities were proven at one of the world’s largest public events, the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. With thousands of attendees and multiple agencies involved, the platform supported real-time digital evidence sharing, proving its scalability and effectiveness under high-volume, high-pressure conditions.“The statewide rollout of iCrimeFighter has transformed how evidence is shared with the Attorney General’s office,” said Toby Russell, Supervisory Special Agent, South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation. “It is now the official, standardized system for agencies across the state to send and receive digital evidence with DCI. The streamlined process saves hours of work, improves security, and ensures discovery is delivered quickly and consistently.”“We are proud to partner with the South Dakota DCI as one of the first states to implement iCrimeFighter statewide,” said Jason Brovitch, Chief Sales Officer of iCrimeFighter. “This rollout establishes a clear, uniform process for evidence management. By eliminating the inefficiencies of manual transfers, agencies save valuable time and can focus more resources on public safety.”About iCrimeFighteriCrimeFighter provides a secure, cloud-based Digital Evidence Management System (DEMS) that enables law enforcement agencies and prosecutors to upload, organize, and share digital evidence. Founded by law enforcement officers, iCrimeFighter is trusted in more than 22 states and by over 500 agencies nationwide. By simplifying evidence workflows, the platform reduces administrative costs, strengthens collaboration, and supports stronger case outcomes.

