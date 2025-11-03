Baseball Goes Interplanetary in ‘Martian Baseball League’—A Sci-Fi Adventure for Young Readers

Cover of Martian Baseball League

Middle-grade novel reimagines America’s pastime on the Red Planet

MASSAPEQUA, NY, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What would it be like to play baseball on Mars? That’s the question at the heart of "Martian Baseball League," a new middle-grade novel by John Scarinci, which blends space-age science, humor, and heart into one interplanetary adventure.

Set in the year 2133, the story follows 12-year-old Nolan Hubble, a star Little Leaguer who sneaks off to Mars to compete in the Solar Series Championship—the first-ever baseball matchup between kids from Earth and Martian colonists. But baseball on Mars is nothing like the game he knows; curveballs don’t curve, home runs soar over 600 feet, and even breathing is a challenge.

When an unexpected twist leaves the Earth team without a coach, Nolan’s brainy best friend, Tommy Kepler, steps up to lead the squad. Together, the boys face frigid temperatures, thinner air, cheating rivals, and one very angry parent back on Earth—all while learning that teamwork and courage are what truly make champions.

“I wanted to write a story that combines the wonder of space exploration with the joy of baseball,” says Scarinci. “Kids are naturally curious about other planets. This book lets them explore the science of Mars through a fun baseball story.”

Packed with STEM tie-ins, "Martian Baseball League" is ideal for readers ages 8–13, educators looking for science-literacy crossovers, and parents who love stories that mix imagination, humor, and discovery.

"Martian Baseball League" is available on Amazon.com in paperback, hardcover, and Kindle formats.

Book Details

Title: Martian Baseball League

Author: John Scarinci

Publisher: Independently published

Release Date: 11/25/2025

ISBN: 9798268138153

Genre: Middle Grade/Science Fiction/Sports

Available: Amazon.com

About the Author

John Scarinci is a former collegiate baseball player who went on to work in sports media for more than 10 years. His debut novel, "Martian Baseball League," was inspired by his fascination with space documentaries and a lifelong passion for baseball. Blending his knowledge of baseball with a sense of cosmic wonder, he imagines how the game might evolve if played on Mars.

Scarinci is also the founder of the ProfessorBaseball social media account, which features fun and educational content about baseball.

