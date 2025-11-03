ProMD Medical Billing Named a Top Medical Billing Company in 2025 by Healthcare Business Review
ProMD Medical Billing was named a Top Medical Billing Company of 2025 by Healthcare Business Review for accurate billing, strong results, and client success.
The Healthcare Business Review feature highlights ProMD’s technology-driven billing systems, specialty-focused expertise, and hands-on client support model. The publication’s annual recognition program identifies leading organizations delivering innovation, efficiency, and measurable results in healthcare revenue cycle management.
In addition to the recognition, ProMD Medical Billing received an exclusive editorial feature from Healthcare Business Review that details the company’s compliance-focused billing strategies and strong record of improving provider revenue outcomes. The feature demonstrates ProMD’s proactive client support, disciplined billing processes, and investment in scalable, advanced billing technology.
Read the full feature: https://www.healthcarebusinessreview.com/promd-medical-billing
Supporting Healthcare Providers Through Proven Revenue Cycle Expertise
ProMD Medical Billing delivers a comprehensive range of revenue cycle services designed to help healthcare practices increase collections, minimize billing errors, accelerate reimbursements, and reduce administrative burden. Core services include medical billing, revenue cycle management, credentialing, medical coding support, A/R recovery, and denial management. “Being recognized among the top medical billing companies in the country reinforces the values we operate on every day — accuracy, transparency, responsiveness, and dedication to client success,” said Jason M. Carreras, MPH, Account Executive of ProMD Medical Billing. “We are proud of our team and grateful for the trust healthcare providers place in us to safeguard their financial health.”
Commitment to Innovation and Client Success
ProMD continues to invest in advanced billing automation, workflow technology, and compliance oversight to support a wide range of specialties, including primary care, behavioral health, surgery centers, multi-specialty practices, and emerging care models. “Our focus has always remained on helping healthcare providers run financially strong practices,” Carreras added. “This recognition underscores our efforts and motivates us to keep raising the bar.”
About ProMD Medical Billing
ProMD Medical Billing provides professional medical billing and revenue cycle management services to private practices, physician groups, and healthcare organizations across the United States. With advanced billing systems, certified billing specialists, and specialty-specific solutions, ProMD helps practices maximize reimbursements, strengthen financial performance, and maintain long-term operational stability.
Learn more at: https://promdmedicalbilling.com
