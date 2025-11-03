AmBari Nutrition Joins ASMBS Corporate Council, Advancing Support for Bariatric Patients

AmBari Nutrition

Partnering with Leading Experts to Enhance Post-Surgery and Long-Term Weight Management Outcomes

This membership strengthens our impact by aligning with evidence-based standards and advancing patient care through partnerships. We're excited to continue delivering on lasting health success.” — Dr. Huffman, Founder and President of American Bariatric Consultants

ELYRIA, OH, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AmBari Nutrition, a leading provider of resources for bariatric and metabolic health journeys, today announced its membership in the American Society for Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery (ASMBS) Corporate Council. This affiliation underscores AmBari's commitment to collaborating with healthcare professionals and industry leaders to enhance patient outcomes in obesity treatment and metabolic health.

The American Society for Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery (ASMBS) is the largest national organization dedicated to metabolic and bariatric surgery, with over 4,400 members including surgeons and integrated healthcare professionals. Founded to advance the field, ASMBS focuses on elevating standards of care for obesity treatment, expanding scientific knowledge through research and education, facilitating expert dialogues on obesity-related conditions, advocating for equitable access to high-quality treatments, and serving as the authoritative resource in metabolic and bariatric surgery. Key initiatives include publishing the peer-reviewed journal Surgery for Obesity and Related Diseases (SOARD), hosting educational events, and leading efforts to improve global health by reducing the impact of obesity and its associated illnesses.

Founded by board-certified bariatric physician Dr. Kevin D. Huffman, D.O., who has treated over 10,000 patients and mentored hundreds of providers across nearly three decades, AmBari Nutrition draws on over 30 years of expertise to support individuals in their health goals. The company offers educational resources via its blog and a free online support group at www.AmericanBariatrics.org, fostering community and informed decision-making.

About AmBari Nutrition: AmBari Nutrition is a family-owned online retailer dedicated to empowering individuals on their health journeys, with a focus on bariatric surgery patients and those managing metabolic conditions. With over 24,000 verified customer reviews, AmBari makes wellness accessible and engaging.

