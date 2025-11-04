Wilson Kester, The Empowered Divorce Source, Named #21 Out of 500 Fastest-Growing Law Firms in the Nation

This milestone is a reflection of the trust our clients place in us and the dedication of our team. We believe that when clients feel supported... they can move forward with strength and confidence.” — Shelley A Kester

TRAVERSE CITY, MI, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Wilson Kester, The Empowered Divorce Source, has ranked #21 out of the top 500 law fastest growing law firms in the nation by Law Firm 500, recognizing the firm’s exceptional 330% growth over the past three years.This national recognition honors law firms for their growth, strategic vision and success. It validates our firm’s mission dedicated to excellence and the firm values of empowerment, excellence, truth, respect, collaboration and results. We approach every client relationship with compassionate guidance, clear communication, and empowerment.Law Firm 500 celebrates firms across the country who are redefining the legal industry. For Wilson Kester, that success is measured not only by numbers but by the lives changed by leveling the legal playing field in negotiation and advocacy, empowerment through education, and reframing and through innovation and support.“We are honored to be recognized among the top law firms in the nation,” said Shelley Kester, CEO and Founder of Wilson Kester. “This milestone is a reflection of the trust our clients place in us and the dedication of our team. We believe that when clients feel supported and understood, they can move forward with strength and confidence.”Founded in Traverse City, Michigan, Wilson Kester, The Empowered Divorce Source, is a family law firm focused on helping individuals and families navigate life’s most challenging transitions with confidence and clarity. The firm has expanded its reach across the state with offices in Grand Rapids and Detroit, offering comprehensive services in divorce, custody , child support, prenuptial agreements, stepparent adoption, and post-judgment modifications and enforcement. Wilson Kester continues to grow while maintaining its hallmark of personalized, heart-centered representation, combining compassion with strategic advocacy to help clients move forward with strength and purpose.

