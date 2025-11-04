Birmingham Medical Assistant School Set to Begin Classes This Winter

Birmingham Medical Assistant School Spine Group Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, AL, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Birmingham Medical Assistant School announces the launch of its Medical Assistant Program opening this winter. The accelerated pathway combines classroom learning with hands-on clinical training for students in Homewood. The campus will be located at 10 Old Montgomery Hwy, Suite 200, Homewood, AL and will serve learners seeking an affordable, practical route into healthcare.Students benefit from small class sizes, flexible scheduling, and real-world experience, including on-site labs and a clinical externship. With an accelerated timeline, many students finish in about 18 weeks and are prepared to pursue entry-level roles soon after completion.Birmingham Medical Assistant School emphasizes affordability through flexible payment options, helping students graduate debt-free. The curriculum covers patient care, clinical procedures, laboratory skills, and administrative topics such as scheduling, billing, and electronic health records.Graduates will be equipped for roles in physician practices, clinics, and hospitals across Homewood.“Our goal is to provide students with an affordable and practical way to enter healthcare while meeting the growing need for medical assistants across Birmingham,” said Holly Capuano, Birmingham Medical Assistant School Program Manager.“We’re thrilled to bring our program to Homewood, and by offering an accessible, hands-on approach to training, we’re helping students achieve their career goals while also supporting the healthcare needs of their community,” said Chris Lofton, CEO of Zollege Learn more at https://birminghammedicalassistant.com/ . Limited seats are available.About Birmingham Medical Assistant SchoolBirmingham Medical Assistant School provides students with the skills and training necessary to start a career in healthcare. Through accelerated, hands-on instruction, students complete their training in approximately 18 weeks and graduate ready to enter the workforce as medical assistants. The school is located at 10 Old Montgomery Hwy, Suite 200 Homewood, AL.About Spine Group AlabamaSpine Group Alabama is a valued partner supporting student learning and patient care in the community. Learn more at https://spinegroupalabama.com/ About ZollegeZollege was founded in 2010 with the mission of making education more accessible and affordable. Today, Zollege partners with healthcare practices nationwide to operate over 140 campuses. Each year, Zollege helps around 8,000 students graduate debt-free and begin rewarding careers in dental and medical assisting.

