Oregon Wins Preliminary Injunction Blocking National Guard Deployment

Late today, U.S. District Judge Karin J. Immergut issued a preliminary injunction (PI) in the case brought by the State of Oregon and the City of Portland challenging the federal government’s attempted deployment of the Oregon National Guard, after concluding that those actions were likely unlawful. The preliminary injunction lasts until 5pm Friday, November 7, allowing the district court time to issue a final decision in the case.

The preliminary injunction ensures that no federalized troops can be deployed in Portland while the case is under review.

Attorney General Dan Rayfield issued the following statement:

“Today’s ruling is a step toward truth and accountability. From the beginning, this case has been about making sure the facts—not the President’s political whims—guide how the law is applied.”

“We’re grateful the court is taking the time to get it right, and we’ll keep doing everything we can to protect Oregon’s ability to govern itself and keep our communities safe.”

Last week’s three-day trial in Portland concluded with detailed testimony about protests outside the ICE facility and whether they justified deploying the Oregon National Guard. The court heard from local and federal law-enforcement witnesses and reviewed hundreds of exhibits.