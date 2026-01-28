Oregon Department of Justice Highlights New “Universal Opt-Out” Tool on Data Privacy Day

In recognition of Data Privacy Day on January 28, Attorney General Dan Rayfield is encouraging Oregonians to take advantage of a powerful new tool that makes it easier than ever to protect their personal data online. As of January 1, 2026, Oregon residents can use a Universal Opt-Out under the Oregon Consumer Privacy Act (OCPA) to automatically stop covered businesses – including nonprofits – from selling or sharing their personal data or using it for targeted advertising. Instead of opting out website by website, consumers can turn on a simple browser setting or extension that sends a clear, universal signal: don’t sell my data.

“You could be doing something very ordinary online – looking up a medical concern, researching a school for your kid, or just reading the news – and that information quietly gets packaged and sold without you ever saying yes,” said Attorney General Rayfield. “Universal Opt-Out changes that. It gives Oregonians a simple way to draw a line once and have it respected across the internet, instead of having to hunt for a ‘do not sell’ button on every site.”

Universal Opt-Out is a new provision of the OCPA, which took effect in July 2024. The law gives individuals and families greater control over personal data – including home addresses, browsing history, and financial information. Previously, opting out required consumers to manually navigate privacy settings on every individual website. Under Universal Opt-Out, businesses must honor certain electronic signals sent directly from a consumer’s browser, dramatically simplifying the process.

Data Privacy Day is an annual international observance held on January 28 to promote awareness around protecting personal information. The 2026 theme, “Take Control of Your Data,” aligns directly with Oregon’s expanded privacy protections.

In addition to Universal Opt-Out, recent changes to the OCPA include:

A ban on the sale of personal data belonging to children under age 16

A ban on the sale of precise geolocation data for all Oregon consumers

The expiration of the law’s “cure period,” meaning covered businesses and nonprofits are now fully accountable for compliance

Oregonians can learn more about Universal Opt-Out and other privacy protections by visiting the Oregon Department of Justice’s Consumer Privacy Page at:

https://www.doj.state.or.us/consumer-protection/id-theft-data-breaches/privacy/

These resources are part of ODOJ’s Economic Justice Section, which works to ensure Oregon families are protected and their data privacy rights respected.