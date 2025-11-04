Meili launches a strategic partnership with ALL Accor to provide elevated and bespoke travel experiences

This partnership with Meili lets us seamlessly integrate premium car rental into ALL.com and our mobile app, offering more options, exclusive discounts & loyalty points accrual to our 100M members.” — Mehdi Hemici, Chief Loyalty & E-Commerce Officer, Accor

DUBLIN, IRELAND, November 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Meili , the innovative technology company transforming ancillary distribution, has announced its partnership with ALL Accor , Accor’s loyalty programme and booking platform. This multi-year agreement will enhance ALL Accor’s car rental offering through Meili’s advanced technology.Meili’s technology introduces a new level of connectivity that allows ALL Accor to integrate directly with multiple providers through a single, scalable platform. It’s a game-changer that simplifies complexity behind the scenes while unlocking greater choice and convenience for ALL Accor members and the overall customer experience.With 100 million members worldwide, ALL Accor programme offers members access to an expanded offering of rental options, exclusive discounts, loyalty point accrual based on tier, and tailored benefits including status match. This partnership delivers a superior rental experience to ALL Accor members with faster booking, wider choice, time-saving pick-up options, and real-time updates - all backed by a commitment to secure data handling.Mehdi Hemici, Chief Loyalty & E-Commerce Officer of Accor, said, “This partnership with Meili allows us to seamlessly integrate premium car rental directly into ALL.com and our mobile app, delivering expanded rental options, exclusive member discounts, and loyalty point accrual to our 100 million members. It's a perfect example of how we're extending the ALL Accor experience beyond the hotel stay to create a more connected travel journey.”Mike McGearty, CEO of Meili, commented, “This partnership with ALL Accor reflects our shared vision for redefining the traveller journey through innovation and collaboration. Together, we’re not just enhancing access to premium car rental options, we’re creating a scalable model for how travel brands can deliver seamless, end-to-end experiences powered by smart connectivity.”Meili’s solution will enable ALL Accor members to effortlessly reserve car rental across all participating brands through ALL.com website and mobile applications. This streamlined experience reflects ALL Accor’s ongoing commitment to enriching the traveller journey at every stage of travel.This strategic collaboration highlights Meili’s role as a trusted enabler of direct partnerships and ALL Accor’s dedication to delivering exceptional value and choice to its members.About MeiliMeili (pronounced “May-Lee”), was co-founded by technology pioneers Mike McGearty and Bobby Healy, former CEO and CTO of CarTrawler. Meili builds technology that enables car rental companies to integrate directly with airlines and travel brands, providing access to the highest-converting ancillary platform in the market. With just two lines of code, Meili’s cloud-based platform integrates seamlessly into web and mobile applications, enabling travellers to book car rental directly with their trusted airline or travel brands.Rewriting the rules of ancillary distribution, Meili is powered by a team of experts from CarTrawler, Booking.com, Travelport and OpenJaw, and partners with global brands including SAS, Lufthansa, Travelstart and FREENOW. By delivering seamless, direct-to-brand experiences, Meili empowers travel businesses worldwide to maximise insights, enhance traveller satisfaction, and drive sustained revenue growth.About ALL AccorALL Accor is a booking platform and loyalty programme embodying the Accor promise during and beyond the hotel stay. Through the ALL.com website and app, customers can access an unrivaled choice of stays from more than 45 Accor brands in 110 countries, always at the best price. The ALL Accor loyalty programme gives members access to a wide range of rewards, services and experiences, along with over 100 renowned partners. ALL Accor supports its members daily, enabling them to live their passions with over 7,000 events worldwide each year: local activities, chef masterclasses, major sports tournaments and the most eagerly awaited concerts. ALL Accor is the loyalty program preferred by travelers.

