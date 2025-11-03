Rubenstein Public Relations Named Best Public Relations & Communications Business of 2025 by Corporate America Today

Richard Rubenstein Rubenstein Logo Corporate America Today Award Logo

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rubenstein Public Relations (RPR), a longstanding full-service communications agency based in New York City, has been named the Best Public Relations & Communications Business of 2025 – United States at the prestigious Corporate America Today Annual Awards.This award recognizes RPR’s continued leadership in elevating brands through innovative campaign strategies, high-impact storytelling, and strategic partnerships. Founded in 1954 and led by President Richard Rubenstein, RPR has played a critical role in shaping the communications landscape for over 30 years by delivering Tier 1 news media coverage and driving long-term brand success.“Being honored by Corporate America Today is a testament to our team’s dedication to delivering measurable impact, regardless of industry or market conditions,” said Richard Rubenstein, President of Rubenstein Public Relations. “We strive to amplify our clients’ narratives and celebrate the leaders and organizations who are moving industries forward across the country.”RPR partners with clients spanning real estate, finance, innovation and technology, luxury brands, hospitality, health and wellness, and nonprofits. The agency is renowned for its expertise in media relations, brand architecture, reputation management, and strategic communications, enabling clients to achieve elevated visibility and recognition nationwide.The agency’s client-first culture and senior-level expertise have earned RPR consistent recognition, including its selection to Forbes’ inaugural list of America’s Best PR Agencies and a five-star rating that placed RPR in the top 1% nationwide.“The honor reinforces RPR’s commitment to building enduring relationships, navigating the dynamic media landscape, and delivering tailored solutions,” continued Rubenstein. “We are proud to be trusted advisors to some of America’s most innovative leaders.”About Rubenstein Public RelationsFounded in 1954, Rubenstein Public Relations is a New York City-based, full-service communications agency known for delivering proactive media relations, brand strategy, reputation management, and high-profile campaigns for clients across a range of industries including technology, real estate, financial services, luxury, and nonprofit organizations. RPR serves as a trusted partner to leaders seeking to elevate their visibility, reputation, and growth through comprehensive public relations and communications solutions.For media inquiries, contact:Rubenstein Public RelationsWebsite: www.rubensteinpr.com Email: info@rubensteinpr.comPhone: 212-843-8000

