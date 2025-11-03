Bâton Global and SCG Hybrid Work Solutions Announce Partnership to Help Organizations Thrive in a Flexible Work World

Bâton Global and SCG are proud to launch Work Model Advantage — an integrated solution that helps organizations navigate and thrive in a flexible work world.

Our clients don’t just need ideas — they need outcomes. We help organizations move from intent to impact.” — Kevin Smeltz, CEO, SCG Hybrid Work Solutions

Bâton Global and SCG Hybrid Work Solutions are proud to announce their partnership, launching Work Model Advantage — an integrated solution that combines strategic foresight with executional expertise to help organizations navigate and thrive in a flexible work world.

Strategy Meets Execution for the Future of Work: Flexible work has transformed how organizations operate — but many are still struggling to adapt. Leaders are asking:

*How do we align flexible work with business strategy?

*How do we empower leaders and teams to thrive in new models?

*How do we grow performance and culture in this environment?

Work Model Advantage addresses these questions head-on, combining Bâton Global’s strategy and leadership strengths with SCG’s proven frameworks for workplace execution.

The Power of Partnership: Work Model Advantage — by Bâton Global & SCG

*Strategic planning & executive alignment

*Culture and leadership development

*Data-informed facilitation

*Global reputation for clarity & transformation

*Flexible work strategies tailored to client needs

*Proven framework and methodology

*Clear, actionable deliverables

*Trusted experts in flexible work implementation

Outcomes You Can Expect

*Reduced turnover, stronger recruitment, and higher engagement.

*Lower operating costs and higher productivity.

*Improved client satisfaction.

*A resilient culture that supports performance, wherever work happens.

Why It Works

*End-to-end expertise — from strategy to execution.

*Actionable, measurable results.

*Clarity + capability.

*Trusted advisors.

