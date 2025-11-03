Advantage Anywhere and Tres Software Announce Partnership Delivering a Complete CRM + eMAR Solution for Senior Living

Advantage Anywhere, a leading CRM and automation platform for senior living, and Tres Software, the only eMAR system designed with care staff in mind

FORT MYERS, FL, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Advantage Anywhere , a leading CRM and automation platform for senior living , and Tres Software, the only eMAR system designed with care staff in mind, have partnered to deliver the industry’s first truly unified platform—seamlessly integrating marketing, sales, occupancy management, and medication administration into a single, connected experience.For the first time, senior living operators can manage the entire resident journey—from the very first inquiry to move-in, care management, and beyond—without juggling multiple disconnected systems.“This partnership changes everything,” said Mona Hilton, CEO of Advantage Anywhere.“Senior living providers can now attract and convert more leads with smart automation, streamline move-ins, and manage resident care in one simple, connected experience. It’s powerful, intuitive, and built specifically for how communities actually operate.”Through this integration, Advantage Anywhere’s advanced CRM, lead automation, and occupancy tools connect directly with Tres Software’s eMAR , allowing real-time data flow between sales, marketing, and care teams. Communities gain a complete view of every resident and prospect—reducing duplication, improving communication, and delivering better outcomes across operations.“Together, we’re giving operators what they’ve always wanted,” said Fabian Franco, CEO of Tres Software. “A complete system that makes their lives easier, improves outcomes, and delivers actionable insights—all in one place.”The partnership also enables communities to leverage co-branded automation workflows, real-time dashboards, and shared analytics designed to boost occupancy, streamline operations, and improve profitability.With the Advantage Anywhere–Tres Software integration, senior living communities finally have the technology they deserve—smart, connected, and effortless to use, empowering teams to deliver higher-quality care with less complexity.About Advantage AnywhereAdvantage Anywhere is a leading CRM and automation platform designed for senior living, multifamily, and residential communities. It helps operators convert more leads to move-ins with intelligent automation, smart follow-up, and powerful video and voice tools—all from one system.About Tres SoftwareTres Software is an advanced eMar platform built for assisted living and memory care communities. Designed for care staff and operators, it provides intuitive, compliant, and customizable tools that unify workflows, streamline documentation, and give teams real- time visibility into resident health data. Tres helps communities increase profitability and census growth by streamlining daily care and medication management—empowering teams to deliver higher-quality service with less complexity.Coming Soon: Tres Wellness Wearable — a seamless companion to the Tres platform that tracks vital signs, including blood pressure and fall detection, providing caregivers with real-time insights to enhance resident safety and proactive care.

