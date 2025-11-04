Spiras Health Announces New Strategic Investors and Executives to Accelerate Growth in At-Home Chronic Care

Spiras Health welcomes P. Nelson Le, MD, MBA, CMO, and Braden Manifold, CFO

Alumni Ventures, Tamarind Hill, Brighton Street Partners, Prime Time Ventures invest in Spiras Health; Dr. Nelson Le and Brady Manifold join leadership team.

Nelson and Brady are not only accomplished leaders, but also passionate about transforming care for the most vulnerable.” — Scott Bowers, CEO

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Spiras Health, a leading provider of at-home care for patients with complex chronic conditions, proudly welcomes four new strategic investors—Alumni Ventures, Brighton Street Partners, Prime Time Ventures, and Tamarind Hill—who join existing partners Altitude, FCA, and NEA, and whose commitment and belief in Spiras’ mission will help fuel the next phase of growth and innovation.

These investments mark a pivotal moment as Spiras Health continues to expand its reach and impact, delivering personalized, high-touch care to vulnerable populations across the country. “We are deeply grateful for the confidence our new partners have placed in us,” said Scott A. Bowers, CEO of Spiras Health. “Their support will help us scale our model and deepen our ability to serve patients where they are—at home.”

In addition to this exciting financial milestone, Spiras is thrilled to welcome two exceptional leaders to its executive team:

P. Nelson Le, MD, MBA, Chief Medical Officer, brings over 20 years of experience innovating at the intersection of clinical care, technology, and business. Prior to Spiras Health, Dr. Le held executive roles at Humana, AVIA, InterSystems, and McKesson. At Humana, he led strategic initiatives across Care Management, Clinical Strategy, and Digital Health and Analytics, most recently spearheading the CenterWell AI Program and designing a new care delivery model for the D-SNP population. Dr. Le earned his MD from Boston University and MBA from MIT Sloan School of Management and completed his Pediatric Cardiology training at Yale-New Haven Children’s Hospital and Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia.

"I am honored to join Spiras Health, continuing its legacy of caring for vulnerable populations," said Dr. Le. "I'm excited to lead a care delivery organization and drive innovation that improves outcomes for patients with complex needs."

Braden (Brady) Manifold, Chief Financial Officer, is a seasoned finance executive with over 18 years of experience in value-based care, financial forecasting, and strategic growth. Brady has held leadership roles at Telperian, WellSky,and eviCore Health, where he built financial infrastructure from the ground up and drove significant revenue growth. His deep expertise in risk attribution, contracting, and fundraising will be instrumental in guiding Spiras through its next chapter.

“What drew me to Spiras is the strength of its care model and the real-world impact it has on patients’ lives,” said Manifold. “I’m honored to join a team that’s mission-driven and poised for meaningful growth.”

“Nelson and Brady are not only accomplished leaders, but also passionate about transforming care for the most vulnerable,” said Bowers. “Their energy and enthusiasm are already supercharging our team, and I’m honored to welcome them to Spiras.”

With the backing of visionary investors and the addition of dynamic new leadership, Spiras Health is poised to redefine how care is delivered to patients with chronic conditions—bringing compassion, innovation, and excellence directly to the home.

About Spiras Health

Spiras Health delivers personalized, at-home care to patients with complex chronic conditions through in-home and telehealth visits, care coordination, and support for social determinants of health. By meeting patients where they are with NP-led care teams, Spiras improves health outcomes, reduces avoidable hospitalizations, and enhances quality of life, furthering the mission of creating value while serving patients with compassionate, specialized care in their homes.

