MM Productions Announces Nov. 14 Runway-to-Retail Show at Carnivale Chicago

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- MM Productions , a fashion and technology company reshaping the runway-to-retail experience, returns to the spotlight with Venetian Veil , its sixth immersive fashion event. Taking place Friday, Nov. 14, 2025, at Carnivale Chicago in the Fulton Market District, this ticketed experience blends performance, style, and instant commerce through cutting-edge interactive technology. [RSVP Here].For one evening only, guests will embark on a multi-sensory journey through Carnivale’s Samba Room, where Victorian motifs meet modern innovation. From lounge-style vignettes to tech-enabled installations, the space evolves with each scene. Velvet drapery, gold details, ambient scent cues, and spatial audio transform the venue into a living stage. An exclusive upstairs salon offers skyline views, candlelit lighting, and a dedicated bar for intimate moments between acts.“At MM Productions, we create experiences people enjoy—where performance and fashion are instantly shoppable,” said Maxine Black, founder and CEO. “We’re reimagining the future by merging in-person engagement with real-time retail moments.”Fashion You Can Experience—and Own InstantlyMM Productions introduces next-gen shopping with NFC “m-tag” touchpoints throughout the space, enabling guests to tap and instantly purchase the runway’s featured looks. Virtual reality fashion stations allow deeper exploration of each designer’s collection in motion, making shopping a personalized experience.Showcasing Local Creative TalentThe show features three standout Chicago-based designers, each offering a unique lens on identity, craftsmanship, and storytelling:• Shattered Fable by Ariana Bolaños retells familiar tales through fashion. Balancing mystique, drama, and romance, the collection reconstructs folklore, history, and social narratives through modern silhouettes.• Vintage Frills, curated and styled by Yue Designs, celebrates sustainable fashion through archival wardrobes. Each look is composed exclusively of vintage garments, promoting garment longevity, intentional styling, and circular fashion values.• Perle Urbaine by Luis Levonche explores resilience through metaphor, likening human growth to that of a pearl—beginning in darkness, enduring pressure, and emerging luminous. “Carnivale’s vibrant interior mirrors how we present ourselves publicly. I contrasted that with a darker masquerade to reflect the loneliness behind social performance,” said Levonche.Entertainment and Immersive HighlightsThroughout the evening, high-energy Brazilian dancers move between scenes, keeping momentum alive. Chicago-based mentalist Sidney Friedman opens the show with a performance that sets the emotional and narrative tone. Friedman, whose national appearances include The View, Today, and 20/20, will thread the evening’s themes of illusion and transformation.Guests can explore spiritual readings with on-site tarot and oracle card readers, pose at the red carpet photo station for complimentary headshots, and take home hand-drawn caricatures for a playful souvenir.Chicago Community BackingSupporting MM Productions is William A. Marovitz, noted for decades of leadership in Chicago’s hospitality and civic scene. His partnership furthers MM Productions’ mission to cultivate the city’s creative infrastructure and spotlight underrepresented talent.Event Overview• Title: Venetian Veil• Date: Friday, Nov. 14, 2025• Time: 7:00 – 10:30 p.m. CT• Location: Carnivale Chicago, 702 W. Fulton Market• Format: Immersive fashion and performance event with live shopping• Dress Code: White tie encouraged; Venetian masks provided at check-in Tickets : $45 General Admission / $65 Priority, both including a $15 credit toward runway purchases• Capacity: 200 guests seated in the Samba RoomWhat Attendees Will Experience• Immersive multi-set runway production with dynamic lighting and narrative progression• NFC-enabled “m-tag” stations for tap-to-shop fashion purchases• Virtual reality fashion try-on stations• Red carpet entry with complimentary portraits• Tarot readings and caricature activations for keepsake moments• Chef-curated bites and global flavors, plus full bar service by Carnivale• A layered sensory atmosphere including ambient scent cues and spatial audioAccessibility and Arrival DetailsCarnivale is fully accessible via elevator, with private facilities in the event space. Valet parking is available, with additional public parking lots nearby and metered street parking. Ride-share drop-offs are recommended at the venue’s main entrance.About MM ProductionsMM Productions is a Chicago-based fashion-tech company powering immersive, commerce-enabled events that open new markets for designers and creatives. By bridging digital tools with in-person engagement, MM empowers audiences to connect, discover, and shop fashion in real time. “We’re building an ecosystem of culture, commerce, and community,” said Black.

