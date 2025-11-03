Elaina Cohen Arrives in the UK to Launch Global Educational Movement Following Hurricane Melissa

Elaina Cohen leads a global call to rebuild Caribbean education and hope after Hurricane Melissa through Education Without Borders.

Education is restorative justice,” “It’s how we rebuild what inequity and crisis have broken. This isn’t charity—it’s legacy.” — Elaina Cohen

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Global education executive and author Elaina Cohen has officially arrived in the United Kingdom to launch Education Without Borders (EWB) — a movement aimed at rebuilding education and restoring hope across the Caribbean and beyond.In the wake of Hurricane Melissa, which left devastating effects on schools and communities in the region, Cohen’s arrival signals the start of a bold initiative to bring global attention, resources, and sustainable recovery to the education sector. Her organization, Education Without Borders, is designed to unite philanthropy, private equity, and purpose to create long-term educational and social transformation.With more than 20 years of experience leading high-performing institutions in the U.S. and abroad, Cohen is recognized for transforming educational organizations through strategic growth, innovation, and mission alignment. Her new focus is on rebuilding and reimagining education in the Caribbean — beginning with the launch of a world-class boarding school in Jamaica, which will serve as a hub for academic excellence and leadership development.Through EWB, Cohen is calling on the Caribbean diaspora and international partners to invest in education as a pathway to rebuilding both economies and identities. The movement promotes collaboration between governments, private investors, and educators to ensure that communities not only recover but also rise stronger than before.Cohen’s global influence extends beyond executive leadership. As an author and speaker, she’s known for her thought-provoking insights on faith, education, and resilience. Her recent book, Anarchy of a Bitten Tongue, explores how faith and storytelling can heal, inspire, and unite divided communities.Her publishing imprint, Jars of Wine Press, reflects the same mission — using words to rebuild worlds. It amplifies voices that speak to truth, transformation, and the power of redemption.As she settles into the UK to grow EWB’s international base, Cohen remains focused on one goal: turning the pain of loss into a platform for purpose.“The world doesn’t need another aid project,” she said. “It needs a movement that empowers people to stand again — with dignity, faith, and opportunity.”Education Without Borders https://www.edwb.org is now building partnerships with global educators, donors, and policymakers to drive real, lasting impact in education. The first projects are already underway, and with Cohen’s leadership, the Caribbean’s educational future is being rewritten — one school, one student, one story at a time.

