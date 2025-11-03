House Call from London, U.K. to London, Ontario: Hugh Laurie Surprises TV Legend David Shore at Award Gala

Hugh Laurie and David Shore at Forest City Film Festival Gala

LONDON, ON, CANADA, November 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 10th annual Forest City Film Festival (FCFF) celebrated an unforgettable night on Thursday, October 30, as beloved television writer and producer David Shore was honored with the festival’s prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award. The star-studded event culminated in a monumental, highly emotional surprise when actor Hugh Laurie —who starred as Dr. Gregory House in the Shore-created global hit House M.D.—flew in unannounced from the United Kingdom to present the award to his long-time collaborator.The crowd at the gala roared as Laurie, known for his iconic portrayal of the iconic medical detective, appeared on stage. Shore, a London, Ontario native, was visibly moved by the unexpected reunion with his former lead actor, marking one of the most emotional moments in the festival’s history.“The connection between David and Hugh is one of television’s most enduring partnerships, and to witness their reunion on our stage was pure magic,” said Dorothy Downs, Executive Director of the Forest City Film Festival. “When Hugh flew across the Atlantic—from London, U.K., to our own London, Ontario—it underscored the profound respect and friendship they share.” David Shore is celebrated globally as the creative mind behind two of the most successful medical dramas of the 21st century, House M.D. and The Good Doctor. His work has earned him critical acclaim, including a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series.###About the Forest City Film Festival (FCFF): The Forest City Film Festival is dedicated to promoting and celebrating film and television artists from Southwestern Ontario. The annual festival provides a platform for showcasing locally created, connected, and inspired content, attracting industry professionals and film lovers from around the world.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.