Trinitas Ventures to Break Ground on Avanza at Hyde Park in Noblesville

New build-to-rent community marks the first project for Trinitas’ dedicated BTR and multifamily division; first move-ins slated for spring 2027

NOBLESVILLE, IN — Trinitas Ventures, a fully integrated real estate firm recognized for its data-informed approach, disciplined execution, and people-first design, has announced Avanza at Hyde Park, its first build-to-rent (BTR) neighborhood in Noblesville, Indiana. The community also represents the first project for Trinitas’ new build-to-rent and multifamily division, expanding the company’s vertically integrated platform into a growing segment of long-term residential housing.

Construction is scheduled to begin in November 2025, with a 24-month construction schedule. The first move-ins are expected by spring 2027, with full completion planned for fall 2027.

Avanza at Hyde Park will include 237 duplexes and townhomes. Residents will enjoy shared amenities such as two clubhouses, a pool, lounge spaces, shuffleboard, outdoor grills, and lawn areas. A central pond will connect the community’s north and south parcels, and walking paths will link directly to Noblesville’s trail system, supporting active and connected lifestyles.

“The Trinitas promise is to develop communities with both purpose and passion,” said Loren King, CEO and co-founder of Trinitas Ventures. “This is more than a place to live. Avanza is a place to thrive. From the design and amenities to the lifestyle we’re cultivating, every detail is intentional and rooted in Noblesville’s character and the evolving ways people want to live.”

Avanza at Hyde Park reflects Trinitas’ distinctive approach to community development, one that combines institutional expertise with entrepreneurial agility and a long-term commitment to the people and places it serves. Through its vertically integrated platform spanning investment, development, construction, management, acquisition, and operations, Trinitas delivers thoughtfully designed communities that create lasting value and foster connection.

“When we established the build-to-rent division three years ago, our goal was to focus on high-quality real estate in growing submarkets where this type of housing would be a natural fit,” said Eric Wojak, executive vice president of build-to-rent and multifamily at Trinitas. “We’re proud that Noblesville, right here in our own backyard, is the first community moving forward for the division because it reflects our strategy perfectly.”

As Noblesville continues to grow and the Indianapolis metro area experiences strong demand for new housing options, Avanza at Hyde Park will offer flexibility, connectivity, and a true sense of community. The project represents the first community for Trinitas’ build-to-rent and multifamily division, advancing the company’s mission to deliver exceptional real estate shaped by expertise, collaboration, and purpose.

About Trinitas Ventures

Trinitas Ventures is a fully integrated real estate firm specializing in the investment, development, construction, management, acquisition, and operation of high-quality residential communities. The company has developed nearly $3 billion in residential communities across the country, with a current pipeline that includes more than 16 projects valued at over $1.9 billion. Learn more at www.trinitas.ventures.

