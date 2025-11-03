Integrity Solutions Launches GAP Model™ Workshop to Transform Sales Conversations and Drive Meaningful Customer Engagement

Nashville, TN — November 3, 2025 — Integrity Solutions, a leading provider of sales performance, customer service, and coaching training solutions, today announced the launch of the GAP Model™ Workshop, an interactive, 2.5-hour experience designed to help sales professionals move beyond transactional exchanges into more meaningful, value-driven conversations with customers.

Built on the foundation of the company’s flagship Integrity Selling® program, the GAP Model™ Workshop equips sales professionals and leaders with a structured framework for asking better questions, uncovering deeper needs, and building stronger trust with customers.

“The difference between a closed deal versus a stalled deal is often rooted in the quality of discovery questions,” said Amara Hunt, Chief Product Officer at Integrity Solutions. “The GAP Model™ Workshop helps teams master the art of asking the right questions that provoke thought, build connection, and ultimately create more value for the customer and the organization.”

Addressing a Common Sales Challenge

In many organizations, sales conversations can become routine and centered on products, features, and benefits rather than on people, purpose, and outcomes. Salespeople often rely on these surface-level questions and predictable exchanges that fail to differentiate them or uncover true customer motivations. The GAP Model™ Workshop introduces a repeatable process to address that challenge, helping teams develop the confidence, curiosity, and skill to have more purposeful, value-driven conversations.

Through interactive exercises, small-group role plays, and planning effective questions, the workshop builds the confidence and skill needed to engage in more purposeful, trust-based dialogue. Learnings and outcomes include:

Frame thought-provoking, value-creating questions

Align communication with customer Behavior Styles®

Apply each category of the GAP Model™ to real-world selling and coaching situations

Walk away with a ready-to-use list of pre-planned questions that can be implemented immediately

A Framework for Business-Level Impact

The GAP Model™ Workshop supports sales enablement and leadership teams seeking to deepen engagement strategies and strengthen customer relationships across the organization. By applying the model, companies can:

Build trust faster and create more authentic customer connections

Reveal unspoken needs and growth opportunities

Differentiate their sales approach through purposeful dialogue

Improve results through a consistent, customer-focused framework

“Organizations are recognizing that sales effectiveness isn’t just about knowing what to say, it’s about how to connect,” said Brett Shively, CEO at Integrity Solutions. “The GAP Model™ Workshop gives leaders a scalable, repeatable way to help their teams think more strategically and communicate with greater empathy and intent.”

Availability

The GAP Model™ Workshop is now available for organizations and teams.

For more information or to schedule a workshop, visit IntegritySolutions.com/GAP.

About Integrity Solutions

As performance experts, Integrity Solutions equips sales teams to rise up and lead by building trusted customer relationships grounded in integrity. The firm is the partner of choice for values-driven organizations and specializes in innovative sales, service and coaching training solutions that fuel performance, grow talent, lift up customers, and

elevate leaders.

Integrity Solutions has more than five decades of providing excellent sales coaching and training and other sales training strategies in 130 countries and industries including healthcare, financial services, manufacturing, energy and utilities, agriculture and more.

https://thenewsfront.com/integrity-solutions-launches-gap-model-workshop-to-transform-sales-conversations-and-drive-meaningful-customer-engagement/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.