Small Caliber Ammunition Market Rising Trends, Huge Demand, Business Strategies Hits a High CAGR 2.8% by 2031

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global small caliber ammunition industry was valued at $ 10,779.2 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $14,190.6 million by 2031, registering a CAGR of 2.8% from 2022 to 2031. Small caliber ammunition refers to cartridges designed for firearms with a bore diameter of less than 0.50 inches (12.7 mm). This includes popular cartridges such as the .22 Long Rifle, 9mm, and .223 Remington. Small caliber ammunition is commonly used for target shooting, hunting, and self-defense. According to data from the Small Arms Survey, a research project based at the Graduate Institute of International and Development Studies in Geneva, Switzerland, there are approximately 12.3 billion small caliber cartridges are in circulation worldwide. This accounts for roughly 75% of all ammunition in circulation globally. The U.S. is the largest producer of small caliber ammunition, with an estimated production of 8.4 billion cartridges annually. Other major producers include Russia, Brazil, and China.Download Sample of Research Report - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A10440 Growing terrorist threats, increased gun use for safety reasons, and expansion in military modernization programs drive the small caliber ammunition market. However, regulatory restrictions in small caliber ammunition industry are likely to hinder the market growth during the forecast period. On the other hand, the development of small caliber ammunition and the rising demand for lightweight ammunition will present new growth opportunities for the global market in the coming years.Covid-19 ScenarioThe COVID-19 pandemic had a significant impact on the global small caliber ammunition market. This is owing to disruptions in the supply chain, production, and distribution of small caliber ammunition, resulting in a reduced demand for small caliber ammunition products.The closure of shooting ranges and hunting grounds, and restrictions on international trade also led to the reduced demand for small caliber ammunition products during the pandemic.The military and law enforcement sectors continued to drive the demand for small caliber ammunition during the pandemic. On the other hand, the demand from the civilians came down because of the closure of shooting ranges and hunting grounds.Procure Complete Report Now - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/small-caliber-ammunition-market/purchase-options The North America region is analyzed across U.S., Canada, and Mexico. The North America small caliber ammunition market is projected to experience steady growth in the forecast period due to the increasing demand for small caliber ammunition from the military and law enforcement agencies. The rise in trend of recreational shooting and hunting among civilians also contributes to the growth of the market. The U.S. is the largest consumer of small caliber ammunition in North America due to its large military budget and the popularity of recreational shooting and hunting. The presence of major ammunition manufacturers such as Olin Corporation, Winchester Ammunition, and Federal Premium Ammunition also contributes to the growth of the market in the region. Furthermore, the U.S. is a major exporter of small caliber ammunition to other countries.In 2020, the U.S. exported approximately 2.2 billion cartridges of small caliber ammunition, making it the largest small caliber ammunition exporter in the world. Similarly, in February 2021, NATO made a standardized agreement of FN-designed 5.7x28mm caliber and recognized the cartridge under its standardized small caliber ammunition portfolio. Moreover, in Janary 2023, Remington Ammunition, a Vista Outdoor brand, announced the introduction of a revolutionary new cartridge, 360 Buckhammer. A Straight Up Better straight wall cartridge, 360 Buckhammer is optimized for lever-action rifles, deadly and accurate out to 200-yards or more.Interested to Procure the Research Report? Inquire Before Buying - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A10440 Leading Market PlayersVista Outdoor Inc.CBC Global AmmunitionFN HerstalNorthrop Grumman CorporationBAE Systems PlcPoongsan CorporationGeneral Dynamics CorporationNammo ASOlin CorporationDSG Technology ASSimilar Reports:Ammunition Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/ammunition-market-A09660 Ammunition Handling Systems Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/ammunition-handling-systems-market-A09213 Civil and Commercial Ammunition Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/civil-and-commercial-ammunition-market-A11281

